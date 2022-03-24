Tyler Mahle chosen to start on opening day for Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Tyler Mahle will start for the Cincinnati Reds on opening day April 7 in Atlanta against the World Series champion Braves.

Manager David Bell gave the four-year veteran the news on Wednesday morning ahead of his second spring training start.

“It means a lot,” Mahle said. “Some people never get to do this. I may only get to do it once. I don't know so, I will try to make the most of it and have a lot of fun.”

The 27-year-old Mahle tied for the major league lead with 33 starts last season, finishing with a team-best 13-6 record with a 3.75 ERA.

“It was a real honor to give him the news,” Bell said. “He doesn't always show it, but he was really excited. He knows how important it is, and he's earned it. He has quietly become one of the best pitchers in baseball."

Luis Castillo made the season opening-day start last season and in two of the last three. He has shoulder pain and is expected to miss at least his first start of the season.

Sonny Gray was the opening-day starter in 2020 but was traded to the Minnesota Twins for right-handed prospect Chase Petty before camp opened.

“I was surprised to be named because Castillo has been our guy for the last couple years," Mahle said. “He still is our guy, but I'm really excited."

Mahle has made 94 big league starts with the Reds and has a 26-31 career record.

“The last couple seasons I took a big step from the two previous seasons,” Mahle said. “I was able to compete on a more consistent basis.”

Also Wednesday, the Reds signed right-hander Hunter Strickland. The eight-year veteran made 57 relief appearances with the Rays, Angels and Brewers last season.

“He's going to pitch on the back end of our bullpen,” Bell said.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas left Tuesday's game with a sore left shoulder after diving for a groundball. Bell said Moustakas will be held out of games until Saturday.

