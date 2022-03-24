Police: 3 people wounded in shooting at Arizona mall

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police: Three people wounded including at least one child in shooting at outlet mall in Phoenix suburb

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale say at least one person was shot and wounded at an outlet mall Wednesday.

They say the shooting was an isolated incident and not an active shooter situation.

There was no immediate word from police if a shooting suspect was in custody.

Police say multiple police agencies responded after reports of a shooting around 2:45 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets store, which is west of the Westgate Entertainment District and a few streets away from the Arizona Cardinals’ football stadium and Arizona Coyotes’ hockey arena.

An hour later, police posted on twitter that there was “no suspects believed to be outstanding at this time.”

Police evacuated employees at surrounding stores at the outlet mall as officers conducted a search.