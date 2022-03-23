Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures

By Deutsche Welle
2022/03/23 20:55
This 143-meter (470-foot) Sailing Yacht A, also referred to as "SY A," is valued at around €530 million ($578 million). Italian authorities seized it ...

This 143-meter (470-foot) Sailing Yacht A, also referred to as "SY A," is valued at around €530 million ($578 million). Italian authorities seized it ...