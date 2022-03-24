Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL voids Knights-Ducks Dadonov deal over no-trade clause

By STEPHEN WHYNO , AP Hockey Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/24 05:15
FILE -Vegas Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The NHL has voided the Golden Kn...

FILE -Vegas Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The NHL has voided the Golden Kn...

The Vegas Golden Knights’ trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Ducks was voided by the NHL on Wednesday because Anaheim was on his no-trade list.

The league announced the trade could not be completed because Dadonov’s limited no-trade clause “had not been complied with.” Under the terms of his contract originally signed in 2020 by Ottawa, the 33-year-old Russian winger submitted a list of 10 teams to which he would not approve a trade

Vegas tried to trade Dadonov and a future second-round pick to Anaheim for veteran defenseman John Moore and the contract of center Ryan Kesler. The goal was to clear salary cap space that could be used to activate captain Mark Stone and defenseman Alec Martinez off long-term injured reserve.

Dadonov counts $5 million against the cap this season and next. That money remains on the Golden Knights' books for the rest of the season, keeping them in a cap bind.

It was not immediately clear why NHL Central Registry approved the deal when it was filed prior to the trade deadline Monday.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-24 07:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Taiwan Amis veteran signs up for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwan Amis veteran signs up for Ukraine's foreign legion
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake