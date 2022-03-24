Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/24 04:22
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday, giving back nearly all of the gains they made a day earlier, as crude oil prices rose sharply again.

Technology, health care and financial stocks were among the biggest losers. Retailers and communications companies also lost ground. Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 55.37 points, or 1.2%, to 4,456.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 448.96 points, or 1.3%, to 34,358.50.

The Nasdaq fell 186.21 points, or 1.3%, to 13,922.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.14 points, or 1.7%, to 2,052.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 6.88 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 396.43 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 28.77 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 33.94 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 309.94 points, or 6.5%.

The Dow is down 1,979.80 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,722.37 points, or 11%.

The Russell 2000 is down 193.11 points, or 8.6%.

Updated : 2022-03-24 06:20 GMT+08:00

