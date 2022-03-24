Alexa
Adobe, Worthington fall; General Mills, Cintas rise

By Associated Press
2022/03/24 04:24
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Adobe Inc., down $43.55 to $422.90.

The software maker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

NetApp Inc., down 39 cents to $87.22.

The data storage company increased its stock buyback plan by $1 billion.

Cintas Corp., up $8.34 to $401.34.

The uniform rental company's fiscal third-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.

Worthington Industries Inc., down $10.56 to $51.58.

The metal manufacturer's fiscal third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Centene Corp., down $5.11 to $82.46.

The healthcare company named Sarah London its new CEO to succeed Michael Neidorff.

General Mills Inc., up $1.55 to $64.23.

The maker of Cheerios cereal and other food products raised its earnings forecast for 2022.

Marathon Oil Corp., up 92 cents to $25.58.

Energy companies gained ground as oil prices rose.

GameStop Corp., up $17.86 to $141.00.

The video game retailer rose after Chairman Ryan Cohen increased his stake in the company.

Updated : 2022-03-24 06:20 GMT+08:00

