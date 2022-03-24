Alexa
Lions sign former Ravens linebacker Chris Board

By Associated Press
2022/03/24 01:49
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent linebacker Chris Board.

Detroit announced the move Wednesday, adding depth where it is needed on defense.

Board started in two of 63 games over the last four years with the Baltimore Ravens. He had 59 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, forced two fumbles and was a key contributor on special teams. The former North Dakota State earned a spot in the league in 2018 as undrafted free agent.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

