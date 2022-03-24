Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Guardians agree to terms with workhorse reliever Bryan Shaw

By Associated Press
2022/03/24 02:33
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, left, Richard Palacios, second from left, Bobby Bradley, and Andres Gimenez (0) warm up prior to the team's spring ...
FILE - Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Bryan Shaw throws a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Oct...

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, left, Richard Palacios, second from left, Bobby Bradley, and Andres Gimenez (0) warm up prior to the team's spring ...

FILE - Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Bryan Shaw throws a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Oct...

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Bryan Shaw's making his way back to Cleveland's bullpen.

The rubber-armed reliever, who led the majors with 81 appearances last season, agreed Wednesday to terms on a one-year contract with the Guardians. The deal is pending a physical, but the 34-year-old Shaw is already in camp.

“He’s not here for his personality,” joked manager Terry Francona, who couldn't confirm the deal.

Shaw went 6-7 with a 3.49 ERA in 2021 with Cleveland in the first year of his second stint with the club. Shaw was with the Guardians from 2013-17 and appeared in at least 70 games each season.

He left as a free agent with Colorado and spent three years there before re-signing with Cleveland before last season.

Shaw provides stability and dependability for Francona, who has never hesitated to hand the ball to the right-hander and will do so again.

Shaw's younger teammates dubbed him “Uncle Bryan” last season. In addition to being an available option for Francona, Shaw's depth of knowledge and experience makes him invaluable to one of baseball's youngest teams.

NOTES: OF Josh Naylor, who missed most of last season after breaking his leg, has been cleared to play in a minor league game Thursday. He'll likely DH as Francona said the plan is to bring him back incrementally. ... RHP Cody Morris will be shut down for at least one month after experiencing shoulder tightness during a bullpen session. An MRI revealed a shoulder strain. Morris struck out 93 in 61 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-24 04:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Taiwan Amis veteran signs up for Ukraine's foreign legion
Taiwan Amis veteran signs up for Ukraine's foreign legion
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake
Giant boulder falls on southeast Taiwan highway after magnitude 6.6 earthquake