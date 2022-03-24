Alexa
Bellator champion skips title bout to stay in Ukraine

By Associated Press
2022/03/24 00:36
LONDON (AP) — Undefeated Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov has withdrawn from his upcoming title defense to stay in his native Ukraine.

Bellator says the 28-year-old Amosov is fighting in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last month. Amosov will not be available to take on Michael “Venom" Page on May 13 in the main event of Bellator 281 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

“Like the rest of the world, we’ve been shocked by the tragic events in Ukraine, and the thoughts of everyone at Bellator MMA are with Yaroslav and all the Ukrainian people during this time,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “We wish he and his family the best and look forward to seeing him return safely to happier times, both inside and out of the Bellator cage.”

Logan Storley (13-1) will step into an interim title shot against Page (20-1). Amosov (26-0) beat Storley by decision in November 2020, and the Ukrainian won his title in his next bout with a decision victory over Douglas Lima last June.

