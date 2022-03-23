Arkansas State Police make arrest in car show shooting

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man in a shooting at a car show that killed one person and left 26 wounded.

Arkansas State Police said it arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, of Jacksonville, who has been charged with battery, first degree and aggravated assault. Knight was taken into custody as he was being released from a Dumas hospital Wednesday morning, police said.

He's being held at the Dumas city jail and will have a first appearance in court Thursday.

Knight is the first person arrested in Saturday night's shooting Dumas, a city of about 4,000 located about 90 miles (144 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. The car show is part of a community event held each spring called Hood-Nic, which is short for neighborhood picnic.

State police on Sunday said the shooting was the result of a gunfight between two people.