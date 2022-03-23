SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 50 39 9 1 1 80 176 105 Knoxville 49 36 9 2 2 76 188 116 Peoria 49 33 9 3 4 73 182 106 Fayetteville 49 34 13 1 1 70 171 123 Quad City 51 29 14 4 4 66 174 142 Pensacola 47 26 15 5 1 58 165 141 Evansville 49 26 22 1 0 53 142 132 Roanoke 50 20 23 3 4 47 155 160 Birmingham 49 15 28 5 1 36 123 172 Macon 47 8 34 2 3 21 100 218 Vermilion County 50 4 41 5 0 13 72 233

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vermilion County at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.