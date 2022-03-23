Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/23 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 58 32 19 5 2 71 184 183
Providence 54 28 17 3 6 65 164 147
Charlotte 60 34 22 4 0 72 200 174
Hartford 55 28 20 5 2 63 166 164
Hershey 60 29 23 5 3 66 167 164
WB/Scranton 59 27 24 4 4 62 161 176
Bridgeport 59 24 25 6 4 58 168 180
Lehigh Valley 57 22 25 7 3 54 154 183
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 55 35 13 6 1 77 193 150
Laval 52 28 21 3 0 59 176 171
Rochester 59 30 23 4 2 66 199 216
Toronto 54 28 22 3 1 60 180 180
Syracuse 58 28 22 6 2 64 175 188
Belleville 54 28 23 3 0 59 168 171
Cleveland 58 22 24 8 4 56 165 198
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 58 37 11 5 5 84 192 146
Manitoba 55 33 17 3 2 71 173 151
Milwaukee 61 31 23 4 3 69 181 183
Rockford 53 26 23 3 1 56 154 166
Grand Rapids 59 26 26 5 2 59 159 179
Texas 57 22 24 6 5 55 174 190
Iowa 56 23 25 5 3 54 153 166
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 53 37 11 4 1 79 194 142
Ontario 54 34 13 4 3 75 213 167
Colorado 55 30 18 4 3 67 185 167
Abbotsford 53 29 19 4 1 63 177 153
Bakersfield 52 26 17 4 5 61 165 152
Henderson 52 25 23 3 1 54 152 160
San Diego 52 24 25 2 1 51 155 161
San Jose 54 20 30 2 2 44 170 219
Tucson 52 18 29 4 1 41 136 206

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

WB/Scranton 5, Toronto 1

Chicago 3, Texas 1

Ontario 6, Grand Rapids 2

San Diego 3, Henderson 1

Stockton 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

WB/Scranton at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-24 00:15 GMT+08:00

