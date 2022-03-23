Florida Gov. DeSantis: Transgender swimmer's victory a fraud

FILE - Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500-yard freestyle swimming championship start, March 17, 2022, in a... FILE - Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500-yard freestyle swimming championship start, March 17, 2022, in at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is jumping into the conversation about the transgender swimmer who won a collegiate title by declaring the runner up as the real winner. DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring Florida-born Emma Weyant as the winner of the women’s 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA women’s tournament, rather than Lia Thomas. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, file)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis jumped into the conversation about a transgender swimmer who won a collegiate title by declaring the runner-up as the real winner.

DeSantis signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring declaring Florida-born Emma Weyant as the winner of the women's 500-yard (457-meter) freestyle at the NCAA women's tournament, rather than transgender athlete Lia Thomas.

“By allowing men to compete in women’s sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud,” DeSantis said on Twitter.

His proclamation comes nearly a year after he signed a bill that requires anyone participating in girls' athletics to have an original birth certificate stating they are female.