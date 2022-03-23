All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 26-6-0 16-8-6 9-1-2 Tampa Bay 62 39 17 6 84 207 177 19-6-4 20-11-2 11-5-1 Toronto 62 39 18 5 83 229 189 22-7-2 17-11-3 9-5-0 Boston 63 39 19 5 83 191 169 18-10-2 21-9-3 13-3-1 Detroit 63 26 30 7 59 184 235 17-12-4 9-18-3 6-9-2 Buffalo 63 22 33 8 52 167 220 11-16-4 11-17-4 7-10-4 Ottawa 63 22 36 5 49 162 207 12-19-2 10-17-3 5-11-1 Montreal 63 17 36 10 44 160 238 9-18-4 8-18-6 6-8-3

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 63 42 15 6 90 206 150 24-5-3 18-10-3 11-7-1 Pittsburgh 64 39 16 9 87 210 168 18-9-5 21-7-4 12-4-2 N.Y. Rangers 64 40 19 5 85 193 167 20-6-3 20-13-2 9-6-0 Washington 65 35 20 10 80 216 185 15-13-5 20-7-5 13-5-1 Columbus 64 32 29 3 67 211 239 18-13-3 14-16-0 8-13-0 N.Y. Islanders 61 27 25 9 63 165 166 16-12-4 11-13-5 7-6-2 New Jersey 63 23 35 5 51 195 230 15-14-3 8-21-2 9-10-2 Philadelphia 63 20 32 11 51 159 220 13-15-6 7-17-5 5-11-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 63 45 13 5 95 244 175 25-3-3 20-10-2 13-5-2 St. Louis 62 35 18 9 79 222 175 20-7-4 15-11-5 12-5-3 Minnesota 61 37 20 4 78 228 196 20-7-1 17-13-3 9-8-1 Nashville 64 37 23 4 78 211 184 19-11-0 18-12-4 13-6-1 Dallas 62 35 24 3 73 184 185 21-8-1 14-16-2 13-8-2 Winnipeg 64 30 24 10 70 201 198 17-12-2 13-12-8 12-6-5 Chicago 63 22 32 9 53 167 219 11-16-5 11-16-4 4-13-5 Arizona 63 20 39 4 44 164 228 9-22-1 11-17-3 6-11-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 63 38 17 8 84 218 153 19-6-6 19-11-2 9-7-1 Los Angeles 65 35 22 8 78 188 182 17-13-3 18-9-5 7-7-2 Edmonton 64 35 24 5 75 217 204 19-12-0 16-12-5 13-4-0 Vegas 66 34 28 4 72 205 201 18-13-3 16-15-1 12-5-1 Vancouver 64 30 26 8 68 183 186 14-13-5 16-13-3 8-5-5 Anaheim 65 27 27 11 65 186 210 16-13-4 11-14-7 10-7-3 San Jose 63 28 27 8 64 167 198 15-14-4 13-13-4 7-7-3 Seattle 64 20 38 6 46 168 228 11-18-3 9-20-3 4-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 1

New Jersey 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Ottawa 0

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 0

Dallas 5, Edmonton 3

San Jose 4, Calgary 3

Seattle 4, Arizona 2

Los Angeles 6, Nashville 1

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.