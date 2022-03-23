All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|62
|42
|14
|6
|90
|254
|180
|26-6-0
|16-8-6
|9-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|62
|39
|17
|6
|84
|207
|177
|19-6-4
|20-11-2
|11-5-1
|Toronto
|62
|39
|18
|5
|83
|229
|189
|22-7-2
|17-11-3
|9-5-0
|Boston
|63
|39
|19
|5
|83
|191
|169
|18-10-2
|21-9-3
|13-3-1
|Detroit
|63
|26
|30
|7
|59
|184
|235
|17-12-4
|9-18-3
|6-9-2
|Buffalo
|63
|22
|33
|8
|52
|167
|220
|11-16-4
|11-17-4
|7-10-4
|Ottawa
|63
|22
|36
|5
|49
|162
|207
|12-19-2
|10-17-3
|5-11-1
|Montreal
|63
|17
|36
|10
|44
|160
|238
|9-18-4
|8-18-6
|6-8-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|63
|42
|15
|6
|90
|206
|150
|24-5-3
|18-10-3
|11-7-1
|Pittsburgh
|64
|39
|16
|9
|87
|210
|168
|18-9-5
|21-7-4
|12-4-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|64
|40
|19
|5
|85
|193
|167
|20-6-3
|20-13-2
|9-6-0
|Washington
|65
|35
|20
|10
|80
|216
|185
|15-13-5
|20-7-5
|13-5-1
|Columbus
|64
|32
|29
|3
|67
|211
|239
|18-13-3
|14-16-0
|8-13-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|61
|27
|25
|9
|63
|165
|166
|16-12-4
|11-13-5
|7-6-2
|New Jersey
|63
|23
|35
|5
|51
|195
|230
|15-14-3
|8-21-2
|9-10-2
|Philadelphia
|63
|20
|32
|11
|51
|159
|220
|13-15-6
|7-17-5
|5-11-4
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|63
|45
|13
|5
|95
|244
|175
|25-3-3
|20-10-2
|13-5-2
|St. Louis
|62
|35
|18
|9
|79
|222
|175
|20-7-4
|15-11-5
|12-5-3
|Minnesota
|61
|37
|20
|4
|78
|228
|196
|20-7-1
|17-13-3
|9-8-1
|Nashville
|64
|37
|23
|4
|78
|211
|184
|19-11-0
|18-12-4
|13-6-1
|Dallas
|62
|35
|24
|3
|73
|184
|185
|21-8-1
|14-16-2
|13-8-2
|Winnipeg
|64
|30
|24
|10
|70
|201
|198
|17-12-2
|13-12-8
|12-6-5
|Chicago
|63
|22
|32
|9
|53
|167
|219
|11-16-5
|11-16-4
|4-13-5
|Arizona
|63
|20
|39
|4
|44
|164
|228
|9-22-1
|11-17-3
|6-11-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|63
|38
|17
|8
|84
|218
|153
|19-6-6
|19-11-2
|9-7-1
|Los Angeles
|65
|35
|22
|8
|78
|188
|182
|17-13-3
|18-9-5
|7-7-2
|Edmonton
|64
|35
|24
|5
|75
|217
|204
|19-12-0
|16-12-5
|13-4-0
|Vegas
|66
|34
|28
|4
|72
|205
|201
|18-13-3
|16-15-1
|12-5-1
|Vancouver
|64
|30
|26
|8
|68
|183
|186
|14-13-5
|16-13-3
|8-5-5
|Anaheim
|65
|27
|27
|11
|65
|186
|210
|16-13-4
|11-14-7
|10-7-3
|San Jose
|63
|28
|27
|8
|64
|167
|198
|15-14-4
|13-13-4
|7-7-3
|Seattle
|64
|20
|38
|6
|46
|168
|228
|11-18-3
|9-20-3
|4-13-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
St. Louis 5, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 1
New Jersey 7, N.Y. Rangers 4
Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Ottawa 0
Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3
Winnipeg 4, Vegas 0
Dallas 5, Edmonton 3
San Jose 4, Calgary 3
Seattle 4, Arizona 2
Los Angeles 6, Nashville 1
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.