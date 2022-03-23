NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 m-Carolina 63 42 15 6 90 206 150 m-Pittsburgh 64 39 16 9 87 210 168 m-N.Y. Rangers 64 40 19 5 85 193 167 a-Tampa Bay 62 39 17 6 84 207 177 a-Toronto 62 39 18 5 83 229 189 Boston 63 39 19 5 83 191 169 Washington 65 35 20 10 80 216 185 Columbus 64 32 29 3 67 211 239 N.Y. Islanders 61 27 25 9 63 165 166 Detroit 63 26 30 7 59 184 235 Buffalo 63 22 33 8 52 167 220 New Jersey 63 23 35 5 51 195 230 Philadelphia 63 20 32 11 51 159 220 Ottawa 63 22 36 5 49 162 207 Montreal 63 17 36 10 44 160 238

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 63 45 13 5 95 244 175 p-Calgary 63 38 17 8 84 218 153 c-St. Louis 62 35 18 9 79 222 175 c-Minnesota 61 37 20 4 78 228 196 Nashville 64 37 23 4 78 211 184 p-Los Angeles 65 35 22 8 78 188 182 p-Edmonton 64 35 24 5 75 217 204 Dallas 62 35 24 3 73 184 185 Vegas 66 34 28 4 72 205 201 Winnipeg 64 30 24 10 70 201 198 Vancouver 64 30 26 8 68 183 186 Anaheim 65 27 27 11 65 186 210 San Jose 63 28 27 8 64 167 198 Chicago 63 22 32 9 53 167 219 Seattle 64 20 38 6 46 168 228 Arizona 63 20 39 4 44 164 228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 1

New Jersey 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Ottawa 0

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 0

Dallas 5, Edmonton 3

San Jose 4, Calgary 3

Seattle 4, Arizona 2

Los Angeles 6, Nashville 1

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.