End of Story: Red Sox make INF Trevor Story signing official

New Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, right, shakes the hand of general manager Brian O'Halloran, after a baseball press conference at JetBlue Pa... New Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, right, shakes the hand of general manager Brian O'Halloran, after a baseball press conference at JetBlue Park Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CORRECTS TO MANAGER ALEX CORA, AT RIGHT, NOT BRIAN O'HALLORAN AS ORIGINALLY SENT - New Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, center, speaks to the me... CORRECTS TO MANAGER ALEX CORA, AT RIGHT, NOT BRIAN O'HALLORAN AS ORIGINALLY SENT - New Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, center, speaks to the media as manager Akex Cora, right, and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, left, listen during a baseball press conference at JetBlue Park Wednesday. March 23, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

New Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story smiles as he speaks to the media during a baseball press conference at JetBlue Park Wednesday, March 23, 202... New Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story smiles as he speaks to the media during a baseball press conference at JetBlue Park Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

New Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story adjusts his ball cap as he speaks to the media during a baseball press conference at JetBlue Park Wednesday,... New Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story adjusts his ball cap as he speaks to the media during a baseball press conference at JetBlue Park Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox announced their signing of former Rockies shortstop Trevor Story on Wednesday, making the deal official.

An introductory news conference was being held for Story, who agreed to terms on a six-year deal on Sunday. The two-time All-Star will play second base in Boston, leaving shortstop for Xander Bogaerts.

Story, 29, batted .251 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs for the Colorado Rockies last season, an off-year that followed three straight years in which he received NL MVP votes. In five major league seasons, he has never played any defensive position other than shortstop.

