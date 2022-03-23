|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|29
|22
|4
|3
|68
|18
|70
|Liverpool
|29
|21
|6
|2
|75
|20
|69
|Chelsea
|28
|17
|8
|3
|57
|19
|59
|Arsenal
|28
|17
|3
|8
|44
|31
|54
|Tottenham
|29
|16
|3
|10
|47
|36
|51
|Man United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48
|40
|50
|West Ham
|30
|14
|6
|10
|49
|39
|48
|Wolverhampton
|30
|14
|4
|12
|31
|26
|46
|Aston Villa
|29
|11
|3
|15
|41
|40
|36
|Leicester
|27
|10
|6
|11
|42
|46
|36
|Southampton
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36
|45
|35
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|13
|9
|39
|38
|34
|Brighton
|29
|7
|12
|10
|26
|36
|33
|Newcastle
|29
|7
|10
|12
|32
|49
|31
|Brentford
|30
|8
|6
|16
|33
|47
|30
|Leeds
|30
|7
|8
|15
|34
|67
|29
|Everton
|27
|7
|4
|16
|29
|47
|25
|Watford
|29
|6
|4
|19
|29
|55
|22
|Burnley
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22
|38
|21
|Norwich
|29
|4
|5
|20
|18
|63
|17
___
Brighton 0, Tottenham 2
Arsenal 0, Liverpool 2
Everton 1, Newcastle 0
Wolverhampton 2, Leeds 3
Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd
Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd
Aston Villa 0, Arsenal 1
Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd
Leicester 2, Brentford 1
Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham 3, West Ham 1
Liverpool vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Man City, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|37
|23
|8
|6
|90
|32
|77
|Bournemouth
|36
|20
|9
|7
|59
|31
|69
|Luton Town
|38
|18
|9
|11
|56
|42
|63
|Huddersfield
|39
|17
|12
|10
|51
|43
|63
|Sheffield United
|38
|17
|10
|11
|52
|40
|61
|Blackburn
|39
|17
|10
|12
|49
|39
|61
|Middlesbrough
|37
|17
|8
|12
|48
|40
|59
|QPR
|38
|17
|8
|13
|54
|48
|59
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|16
|10
|10
|53
|35
|58
|Millwall
|38
|15
|12
|11
|39
|36
|57
|Coventry
|38
|15
|10
|13
|49
|46
|55
|West Brom
|38
|14
|12
|12
|42
|36
|54
|Blackpool
|37
|14
|10
|13
|42
|41
|52
|Preston
|38
|12
|15
|11
|40
|44
|51
|Stoke
|38
|13
|10
|15
|48
|44
|49
|Swansea
|37
|13
|9
|15
|41
|52
|48
|Cardiff
|38
|13
|7
|18
|45
|56
|46
|Bristol City
|39
|12
|8
|19
|49
|69
|44
|Birmingham
|39
|10
|12
|17
|42
|58
|42
|Hull
|39
|11
|8
|20
|33
|44
|41
|Reading
|38
|11
|6
|21
|44
|73
|33
|Barnsley
|38
|6
|10
|22
|28
|54
|28
|Peterborough
|38
|6
|8
|24
|32
|76
|26
|Derby
|39
|11
|13
|15
|38
|45
|25
___
Barnsley 2, Bristol City 0
Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 2
Blackburn 3, Derby 1
Bournemouth 1, Reading 1
West Brom 1, Fulham 0
Nottingham Forest 3, QPR 1
Blackpool 0, Sheffield United 0
Cardiff 2, Stoke 1
Coventry 0, Hull 2
Luton Town 4, Preston 0
Millwall 2, Huddersfield 0
Peterborough 2, Swansea 3
Derby 1, Coventry 1
Sheffield United 2, Barnsley 0
Bristol City 2, West Brom 2
Huddersfield 0, Bournemouth 3
Hull 1, Luton Town 3
Reading 1, Blackburn 0
Stoke 2, Millwall 0
Swansea 0, Birmingham 0
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m. ppd
QPR 1, Peterborough 3
Hull vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|39
|24
|8
|7
|64
|25
|80
|Wigan
|37
|24
|7
|6
|66
|34
|79
|Milton Keynes Dons
|39
|22
|10
|7
|64
|38
|76
|Plymouth
|39
|22
|8
|9
|66
|39
|74
|Oxford United
|39
|20
|9
|10
|74
|49
|69
|Sunderland
|39
|19
|10
|10
|66
|48
|67
|Sheffield Wednesday
|38
|18
|12
|8
|60
|41
|66
|Wycombe
|39
|18
|12
|9
|62
|47
|66
|Ipswich
|39
|16
|13
|10
|58
|40
|61
|Portsmouth
|38
|16
|11
|11
|53
|39
|59
|Bolton
|39
|17
|7
|15
|60
|49
|58
|Cheltenham
|39
|12
|14
|13
|55
|63
|50
|Accrington Stanley
|38
|14
|8
|16
|47
|63
|50
|Burton Albion
|39
|13
|8
|18
|48
|60
|47
|Charlton
|38
|13
|7
|18
|45
|49
|46
|Shrewsbury
|39
|11
|12
|16
|40
|37
|45
|Cambridge United
|38
|11
|12
|15
|46
|59
|45
|Lincoln
|38
|11
|9
|18
|43
|51
|42
|Fleetwood Town
|38
|7
|13
|18
|50
|67
|34
|Gillingham
|39
|7
|13
|19
|29
|59
|34
|AFC Wimbledon
|38
|6
|15
|17
|40
|61
|33
|Morecambe
|39
|7
|11
|21
|47
|79
|32
|Doncaster
|39
|8
|6
|25
|28
|73
|30
|Crewe
|39
|6
|7
|26
|30
|71
|25
___
Wycombe 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Charlton 1, Gillingham 0
Plymouth 1, Portsmouth 0
Crewe 0, Wigan 2
Rotherham 2, Lincoln 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Shrewsbury 5, Morecambe 0
Cambridge United 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Charlton 2, Burton Albion 0
Cheltenham 3, AFC Wimbledon 1
Crewe 0, Bolton 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Doncaster 0
Gillingham 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Lincoln 0, Sunderland 0
Oxford United 1, Ipswich 1
Plymouth 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Portsmouth 0, Wycombe 0
Rotherham 0, Shrewsbury 3
Wigan 4, Morecambe 1
Plymouth 2, Cheltenham 0
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m. ppd
AFC Wimbledon vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham, 11 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Charlton, 11 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 11 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 11 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|37
|20
|12
|5
|66
|32
|72
|Exeter
|37
|17
|14
|6
|54
|35
|65
|Northampton
|38
|18
|9
|11
|45
|33
|63
|Bristol Rovers
|38
|18
|9
|11
|53
|42
|63
|Tranmere
|38
|18
|9
|11
|44
|33
|63
|Newport County
|38
|17
|11
|10
|62
|49
|62
|Swindon
|38
|17
|10
|11
|62
|48
|61
|Sutton United
|38
|17
|10
|11
|58
|44
|61
|Port Vale
|37
|16
|12
|9
|55
|36
|60
|Mansfield Town
|35
|17
|8
|10
|48
|40
|59
|Salford
|36
|14
|11
|11
|44
|33
|53
|Hartlepool
|37
|14
|9
|14
|39
|48
|51
|Crawley Town
|37
|13
|9
|15
|47
|53
|48
|Walsall
|38
|12
|11
|15
|41
|49
|47
|Bradford
|38
|11
|13
|14
|43
|47
|46
|Harrogate Town
|38
|11
|11
|16
|53
|61
|44
|Leyton Orient
|37
|9
|16
|12
|49
|38
|43
|Carlisle
|37
|11
|10
|16
|33
|50
|43
|Rochdale
|37
|8
|16
|13
|41
|50
|40
|Colchester
|38
|9
|12
|17
|36
|52
|39
|Barrow
|37
|8
|13
|16
|33
|43
|37
|Stevenage
|37
|7
|13
|17
|33
|58
|34
|Oldham
|37
|7
|10
|20
|36
|59
|31
|Scunthorpe
|38
|4
|12
|22
|26
|68
|24
___
Bristol Rovers 1, Colchester 0
Carlisle 1, Newport County 2
Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1
Forest Green 1, Leyton Orient 1
Port Vale 3, Mansfield Town 1
Rochdale 1, Salford 1
Scunthorpe 0, Barrow 1
Stevenage 1, Northampton 2
Swindon 2, Sutton United 1
Tranmere 2, Harrogate Town 0
Walsall 2, Oldham 1
Hartlepool 0, Bradford 2
Newport County 2, Hartlepool 3
Barrow 1, Carlisle 2
Bradford 1, Port Vale 2
Crawley Town 3, Swindon 1
Harrogate Town 1, Walsall 1
Leyton Orient 3, Rochdale 1
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m. ppd
Northampton 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Oldham 0, Exeter 2
Salford 5, Scunthorpe 1
Sutton United 1, Tranmere 1
Colchester 0, Forest Green 1
Harrogate Town 0, Leyton Orient 3
Oldham 1, Sutton United 3
Port Vale 0, Exeter 0
Rochdale 0, Mansfield Town 1
Bradford vs. Newport County, 11 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.
Colchester vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Exeter vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Barrow, 11 a.m.
Oldham vs. Mansfield Town, 11 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Sutton United, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Hartlepool, 11 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.