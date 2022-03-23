Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Driver crashes into gas pipeline, causing huge fire in Texas

By Associated Press
2022/03/23 20:46
Driver crashes into gas pipeline, causing huge fire in Texas

MANSFIELD, Texas (AP) — One person was critically injured when their vehicle struck a natural gas pipeline in a Dallas suburb, sparking a huge fire and triggering evacuations of a nearby neighborhood, authorities said.

The fire in Mansfield was extinguished after a few hours and residents were allowed to return home early Wednesday, the city's fire department said.

The blaze ignited at about 1 a.m. Wednesday when a vehicle struck the pipeline, officials said, and gas near the site was shut off. The driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious burn injuries.

Updated : 2022-03-23 22:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force