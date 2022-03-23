Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pakistanis celebrate National Day with military parade

By Associated Press
2022/03/23 20:24
Pakistan Air Force jets demonstrate an aerobatic performance during a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday,...
Pakistani-made Shaheen-III and Ghauri missiles, that are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, are displayed during a military parade to mark Pakistan...
Pakistan's President Arif Alvi, center, Prime Minister Imran Khan, third left, and top military officials attend a military parade to mark Pakistan Na...
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, center, and Defense Minister Pervez Khattaq attend a military parad...
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, and top military officials attend a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan...
Pakistani President Arif Alvi, in green suit on a military vehicle, reviews a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, We...
Pakistani President Arif Alvi, in green suit on a military vehicle, reviews a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, We...
Pakistani military female soldiers march during a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Pak...
Pakistani commandos from the Special Services Group march during a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Ma...
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, attend a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad...
Pakistani military female soldiers march during a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Pak...

Pakistan Air Force jets demonstrate an aerobatic performance during a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday,...

Pakistani-made Shaheen-III and Ghauri missiles, that are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, are displayed during a military parade to mark Pakistan...

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi, center, Prime Minister Imran Khan, third left, and top military officials attend a military parade to mark Pakistan Na...

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, center, and Defense Minister Pervez Khattaq attend a military parad...

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, and top military officials attend a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan...

Pakistani President Arif Alvi, in green suit on a military vehicle, reviews a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, We...

Pakistani President Arif Alvi, in green suit on a military vehicle, reviews a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, We...

Pakistani military female soldiers march during a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Pak...

Pakistani commandos from the Special Services Group march during a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Ma...

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, attend a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad...

Pakistani military female soldiers march during a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Pak...

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistanis celebrated Wednesday their National Day with a military parade in the capital, Islamabad, showcasing this Islamic nation's elite army units and high-tech weaponry. On display were short, medium, and long-range missiles, tanks, fighter jets and other hardware.

Troops, including female soldiers, marched past a stand, saluting President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and other officials.

The parade was also witnessed by foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Countries who are attending a conference in Islamabad. Thousands of people chanted “Long Live Pakistan” as air force jets flew over, showing off the country’s air power as paratroopers jumped from helicopters.

Pakistan celebrates the National Day to commemorate March 23, 1940. On that day the Muslim leadership in the eastern city of Lahore demanded independence from British rule.

This year's military parade was held about two weeks after Pakistan's military said an unarmed surface-to-surface missile launched from neighboring India violated Pakistan’s airspace and ended up in eastern Punjab province, damaging a wall in a residential area and endangering civilians and commercial flights.

India says the missile was fired by mistake and a probe was underway.

In his speech, President Alvi called for making the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation more effective by forming unity among Muslim countries. He said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country. “We will never make any compromise on our sovereignty," he said.

Updated : 2022-03-23 22:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force