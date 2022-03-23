Alexa
Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei to host night tours from April 15

A Night Tours ticket sells for NT$250

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/23 20:57
(New Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The unique rock formations at Yehliu Geopark (野柳地質公園) in Wanli District (萬里區), New Taipei City, will be illuminated at night from April 15 – May 1.

According to a press release on the New Taipei City Travel website, tickets to the 2022 Yehliu Night Tours are available for online booking now, with the first 5,000 early bird electronic ticket holders awarded with a NT$50 (US$1.75) coupon, which can be used at local stores.

The coupons can be claimed at the ticket booth at the geo park from April 1 – May 1.

Tickets can also be purchased on-site, with the first 2000 on-site ticket holders eligible to receive the NT$50 coupon.

The Yehliu Night Tours are divided into two time slots each night, with the first tour taking place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the second tour taking place from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

A Night Tours ticket sells for NT$250. Admission is free for children aged under 12 with a proper ID document.

For ticketing information and to book tickets, visit the KKTIX site.


(YouTube, New Taipei City Government video)
Yehliu Geopark
Wanli
New Taipei City

Updated : 2022-03-23 21:12 GMT+08:00

