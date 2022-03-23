Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Eriksen in contention to make Denmark return on Saturday

By Associated Press
2022/03/23 18:29
Burnley's Connor Robert, left, and Brentford's Christian Eriksen battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford ...
Brentford's Christian Eriksen in action, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Brentford Commun...
Brentford's Christian Eriksen in action, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Brentford Commun...

Burnley's Connor Robert, left, and Brentford's Christian Eriksen battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford ...

Brentford's Christian Eriksen in action, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Brentford Commun...

Brentford's Christian Eriksen in action, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Brentford Commun...

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen is set to train with the Denmark squad on Thursday and could make his return to the national team in Saturday’s friendly match against the Netherlands, Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said.

It would be Eriksen’s first appearance for Denmark since he collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June.

He has resumed his playing career in the past few weeks at Premier League club Brentford but missed the match against Leicester on Sunday after contracting COVID-19.

Eriksen will join up with the Danish national team late Wednesday, Danish broadcaster DR said, and will be ready to train ahead of the match at the Johan Cruyff Arena — where he used to play for Dutch club Ajax.

“We just have to look at what exactly he has done at Brentford, where he started training again on Sunday,” Hjulmand said Wednesday. “Before that, he had missed the workouts for four days. We have to see how much he has done when we get the latest data.”

Hjulmand said the most likely scenario is that Eriksen, who has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, will start on the bench against the Netherlands. Denmark then plays Serbia in a friendly at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

“He is 100% ready to play at Parken,” Hjulmand said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-23 20:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force