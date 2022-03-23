Ukraine ambassador in Japan praises Taiwan orchid in Ukrainian colors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ukrainian ambassador in Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, tweeted a picture of a new Taiwan orchid in the colors of his country’s flag, reports said Wednesday (March 23).

The plant with its blue-and-yellow flowers, named Ukraine, has been widely featured in Taiwan, but this was the first time a picture of it has achieved exposure in Japan. The flower elicited positive responses from Japanese tweeters, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Commentators said the name made sense, while some expressed interest in buying the flower.

The orchid will be presented to the public at the International Orchid Show hosted by Tainan City’s Houbi District from March 26 to April 5. Growers used nanotechnology to spray-dye white orchids in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

In an effort to help the victims of the Russian invasion, Taiwan has also collected goods and money to help Ukrainian refugees in eastern and central European countries.