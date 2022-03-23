Alexa
Cockfighting gambling house in southern Taiwan busted

Gambling at a non-public professional gambling house is punishable by a maximum fine of NT$9,000

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/23 19:42
(Ligang Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cockfighting gambling house in a rural area in southern Taiwan was busted by police on Sunday (March 20), and 16 people participating in gambling there have been referred to the prosecutor’s office.

Pingtung County Police Bureau’s Ligang Precinct said in a press release issued on Tuesday (March 22) that the precinct and the bureau’s criminal investigation corps had received tips about the cockfighting operations and began to gather related information, CNA reported. On Sunday, a significant police force was mobilized to surround the premises in Gaoshu Township and arrest gamblers.

When police entered the cockfighting gambling house, all 16 people there, including the 51-year-old owner of the house surnamed Hsu (徐), were startled and scrambled to flee, per CNA. Police subdued all of them and seized NT$347,900 (US$12,177), five gamecocks, timers, the cockpit and account books from the premises.

Police said that the canvas that was wrapped around the cockpit was covered with blood and claw marks.

After questioning the 16 people, police referred them to the prosecutor’s office for gambling. According to Taiwan’s law, gambling at a non-public professional gambling house is punishable by a maximum fine of NT$9,000.

In addition to operating a gambling house, which carries a punishment of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to NT$90,000, the owner of the gambling house will face an additional penalty for violating the Animal Protection Act.

(Ligang Precinct photo)
