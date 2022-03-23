Alexa
National Taiwan University rolls out apprenticeship program for foreign students

International students benefit from mentorships, have career prospects boosted

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/23 17:36
National Taiwan University holds press event for apprenticeship program. 

National Taiwan University holds press event for apprenticeship program.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) on Wednesday (March 23) launched a program that allows international students to become apprentices, the country’s first.

Under the program, selected students will be able to obtain relevant work experience and acquire skills with the assistance of a mentor at the company or institution at which they sign up.

More than 70 local and foreign firms, institutions, government agencies, and commerce chambers are participating in the initiative, which will provide 170 apprenticeship opportunities during the summer break this year. The list features positions at some of the most coveted companies, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Porsche, said Vice President Yuan Hsiao-wei (袁孝維) of NTU Office of International Affairs.

Applicants will be interviewed and have their qualifications vetted. They can choose from a list of preferable companies depending on the conditions, for example, the wages and dormitory availability. Taiwanese students enrolled in more English classes can expect to become eligible for the project as it expands, CNA quoted Yuan as saying.

Participating overseas students will receive instruction in resume writing, interview skills, workplace ethics, and work experience with the guidance of an employee or supervisor from the selected institution. The apprenticeship project helps international students connect with the job market during their studies in Taiwan, according to NTU President Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔).
