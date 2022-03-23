Cushman & Wakefield Ranked No.1 Commercial Real Estate Investment Brokerage in Mainland China for Fourth Consecutive Year

As Reported by RCA Top Global Investment Brokers 2021

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 March 2022 - Real Capital Analytics (RCA), a firm specializing in the analysis of global commercial real estate capital markets, ranked Cushman & Wakefield in first place for commercial real estate investment brokerage transactions in mainland China for the fourth consecutive year, in their. The RCA analysis confirms that Cushman & Wakefield represented 29% of commercial sell-side transactions, priced at US$1.89 billion, comprising office, retail and industrial transactions in mainland China in 2021, securing the top spot among all brokerage firms.In mainland China, the Cushman & Wakefield team dominated the retail sector with 51% market share to take the No.1 spot. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield represented 43% of seller transactions by total investment volume in Taiwan China in 2021, also securing first place among all brokerage firms for the second consecutive year., said:Our team have again delivered a terrific job to keep us in the top spot in the region for the fourth consecutive year. We look forward to continuing to support the market's momentum as we strive to set the bar even higher for service excellence and innovation for our clients and the industry as a whole."said: "The RCA brokerage ranking is one of the most respected reports in the commercial real estate industry. I truly appreciate our Capital Markets team's tremendous efforts, which have ensured that we stay on top for the fourth time, fully demonstrating our leading position. Looking forward, I expect us to never stand still, to continue to play the role of 'en-bloc trading leader', and to win further outstanding achievements!", stated, "In 2021, the Capital Markets team facilitated transactions (sell-side and buy-side) in Greater China valued at more than RMB40 billion. The team performed exceptionally well, especially in the logistics, cold storage, and data center sectors. The commercial transaction value achieved by the team in 2021 also far surpassed that of 2020, ensuring that Cushman & Wakefield was successfully ranked as China's No. 1 commercial investment broker. "The impact of the pandemic was more mitigated in 2021, with market transactions basically returning to the pre-pandemic level. Considering the influence of the 'Three Red Lines' policy, and debt reduction measures by developers, there will be more investment or cooperation opportunities in 2022, not limited to commercial and retail, and we see logistics, biomedical industrial parks and data centers attracting widespread attention going forward."Real Capital Analytics, Inc. (RCA), an independent research and analysis firm focusing on commercial real estate in the capital markets, provides the industry's most in-depth, comprehensive and timely information on trading activities and capital flow. RCA's Top Global Investment Brokers records the commercial real estate sales valued at USD 10 million or more worldwide and ranks the top 25 brokers based on their volume of brokered transactions.Please click here to download photo.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. Across Greater China, 22 offices are servicing the local market. The company won four of the top awards in the Euromoney Survey 2017, 2018 and 2020 in the categories of Overall, Agency Letting/Sales, Valuation and Research in China. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.