New Taipei woman falls to her death during solo mountain climbing trip

Woman's body found near bottom of river valley two days after family reported her missing

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/23 17:38
(Nantou County Fire Bureau photo)

(Nantou County Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman was found dead Wednesday (March 23) after going missing during a solo mountain climbing trip in Nantou County.

The 38-year-old New Taipei City woman, surnamed Lin (林), started climbing at a trailhead on Salichienhsi Forest Road in Nantou's Xinyi Township on Saturday (March 19), CNA reported. She had planned to scale Duiguanshan and reach the summit of a peak near Yushan Northern Peak on Sunday (March 20) before starting her descent.

Lin’s family lost contact with her on Monday afternoon (March 21) and sought help from the Nantou County Fire Bureau that night. The bureau’s Yushan branch, Yushan National Park Headquarters, and volunteers quickly coordinated to form search-and-rescue teams.

Tuesday afternoon (March 22), some of the would-be rescuers came across tent pegs and other objects beneath a ridge 500 meters from the trailhead, as well as signs someone might have fallen from the spot, per CNA.

They then descended to the bottom of the river valley some 100 meters below and found a backpack. However, the search was postponed until morning, as it was getting dark.

At around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, search-and-rescue personnel found Lin's body on a flat spot about 30 m above the valley bottom.

Xinyi Township
Nantou County
Yushan National Park
SAR

Updated : 2022-03-23 18:09 GMT+08:00

