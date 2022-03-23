Japanese ex-Premier Abe calls for intelligence sharing with Taiwan

President Tsai Ing-wen (right) talks to former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo (left) Tuesday. (Presidential Office photo) President Tsai Ing-wen (right) talks to former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo (left) Tuesday. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during a video conference call Tuesday (March 22) that their countries should share intelligence, as this is a crucial factor in maintaining the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

The 30-minute conversation formed part of the annual meeting of the Japan-Taiwan Diet Members’ Consultative Council, a group of 270 Japanese legislators in which Abe serves as an advisor, CNA reported.

Abe emphasized the need for the Indo-Pacific to remain a free and open maritime region under international law. He added that the use of force should be ruled out as a means to change the status quo.

Tsai and Abe also exchanged views on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Taipei filed an application to join the trade alliance last September, with most of its 11 members responding positively. Abe voiced the hope that Taiwan would soon be accepted once it fulfills the required standards set by the group.