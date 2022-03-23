Formalin Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis 2022-2030

The global formalin market size was US$ 7.2 billion in 2021. The global formalin market size is forecast to reach US$ 12 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
As formalin dissolves in water, it is used as an industrial disinfectant a preservative in funeral homes and medical laboratories. Additionally, used in foods, medications, and cosmetics as a preservative. Formalin solution is effective as a disinfectant since it inhibits the growth of most bacteria and fungi (including their spores). Its use is to inactivate viruses and toxins in vaccines. Personal care products such as cosmetics also contain formaldehyde releasers as biocides. Farming and medicine use it as a disinfectant, fungicide, fumigant, and preservative. A variety of other products, particularly building materials, contain formalin.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Increased demand for wooden furniture, hardwood flooring, and many other products that require adhesives has led to a rise in adhesive use. As a result, the formalin market is forecast to grow during the forecast period.
- Fertilizer usage increases worldwide as food consumption rises. Ultimately, the growth of the fertilizer industry has also led to an increase in the formalin market’s demand.
- Several governments, such as India and Bangladesh, impose stringent regulations on the production and use of formalin, preventing global market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the market for formalin. During the pandemic, formaldehyde and its derivatives are almost ubiquitous in almost all end-use applications, so companies in that market are focusing on cleaning agents, disinfectants, and other critical items. Due to the halt of several industries, particularly transport and supply chains, the economy has dropped in many countries. Due to the lockdown, there has been no development for the product, thereby hindering demand.
Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the formalin market in 2021. This is likely due to the increasing population in these countries. The increase in population necessitates increased food production, which, in turn, puts pressure on farmers who consume higher amounts of fertilizer and, as a result, fuel the market.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global formalin market are:
- BASF SE
- 3M
- Balaji Formalin Private Limited
- Bayer AG
- Celanese Corporation
- DuPont
- Dynea AS
- Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
- Huntsman International LLC
- Merck KGaA
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global formalin market segmentation focuses on Percentage, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Percentage
- 1.0%-20.0%
- 20.0%-40.0%
- 40.0% – 60.0%
Segmentation based on Application
- Automotive
- Drugs
- Dyes
- Fertilizer
- Antiseptic perfume
- Rubber chemicals
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
