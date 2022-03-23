Linear Motion System Market Future Scenario And Elaborates Outlook To 2030 |Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, THK Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH

Linear Motion System Market is valued approximately USD 3.55 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The Linear Motion System is the system that is designed for offering free motion in a single direction. This system includes various controllers and components for improving the production needs and offers a high level of precision and speed. Additionally, it is also used for moving and handling the load, also it provides protective sealing for the inner part of the machinery system. The growing requirements for quality inspection and automation, rising demand for the linear motion system especially in the automotive sector, as well as frequent product introduction and developments are the several major impelling factors for the market growth across the globe. For instance, in October 2018, NSK developed high-durability precision ball screws by applying a new surface processing technology on the company’s products. This technology gains huge traction across various applications because of its high accuracy in operation and work.

Therefore, these factors are likely to fuel the market demand in the approaching years. However, the high installation cost is involved for the low-volume production impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, rising government initiatives to support industrial automation, along with the increasing investments in robotics and industrial automation are the factors that are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Linear Motion System market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing investment by the government majorly in the industrial automation systems, increasing R&D activities by the leading players, and technological developments in the field of Linear Motion System systems. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit a considerable growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the increasing number of regulatory supportive policies, growing industrial activities, and growth of the packaging sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Linear Motion System market across the European region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd. (IKO)

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

THK Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

HIWIN Technologies Corp.

SCHNEEBERGER Group

NSK Ltd.

Timken Company

HepcoMotion

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Single-axis Linear Motion System

Multi-axis Linear Motion System

By Industry:

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Machining Tools

Semiconductor & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Others (Paper and Pulp and Textile)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Linear Motion System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Industrial Automation and Equipment market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Industrial Automation and Equipment companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Industrial Automation and Equipment moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, Industrial Automation and Equipment companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

