Bakery Ingredients Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast Report 2022-2030

The global bakery ingredients market size was US$ 13698.7 million in 2021. The global bakery ingredients market size is forecast to reach US$ 22595 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A bakery ingredient is anything that contributes to maintaining freshness, softness, and taste, increasing shelf life, and increasing the content of protein in baked goods. Among the ingredients used in bakery products such as doughnuts, pastries, cakes, rolls, pies, tarts, etc., are enzymes, emulsifiers, leavening agents, and baking powders. Globally, these items form the basis of human nutrition and are available in many varieties in the market. With substantial investment in R&D, new functions across various baking ingredients are rapidly emerging, such as the replacement of fat with protein-based fats, flavor enhancements, textural improvements, and extending the shelf life of products. A baking ingredient of excellent quality contributes to the softness and taste of baked goods.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Products such as bread and biscuits are in high demand and are forecast to contribute to market growth in the near future.

Several factors, such as busy lifestyles and changing dietary habits, drive the global bakery ingredients market.

The changing culture of people in developing nations and growth in demand for low-fat & gluten-free products will fuel the growth of the bakery ingredients market.

There is a trend towards substituting baked goods with cereals, such as oats, which may slow down the global market growth.

The potential market for frozen bakery foods, coupled with key players’ efforts to lower production costs and increase shelf life, is forecast to create lucrative growth opportunities for the bakery ingredients market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Global concerns over COVID-19 have negatively affected the global bakery ingredients market. In addition, due to the high demand and low supply trends, ingredient prices increased in 2020 to compensate for economic instability. A disruption in the supply chain in shipping could lead to temporary shortages in supply, pushing prices up in the short term.

Regional Insights

Europe region accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021. The rapidly expanding population, coupled with a growing demand for baked goods and the use of advanced technologies for the production of various baked goods, helped drive the growth of this region.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is due to an increase in bread and biscuit & cookie baking applications, such as leaving agents, emulsifiers, and fats & shortenings.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global bakery ingredients market are:

Scope of the Report

The global bakery ingredients market segmentation focuses on Application, Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Bread

Rolls & Pies

Cakes & Pastries

Others

Segmentation based on Type

Enzymes

Starch

Fiber

Colors

Flavors

Emulsifiers

Antimicrobials

Fats

Dry baking mix

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

