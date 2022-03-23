Organic Food and Beverage Market 2022 Report Overview, Consumption by Region, Company Profiles, Value Chain and Sales Analysis to 2030

The global organic food and beverage market size was US$ 215233 million in 2021. The global organic food and beverage market size is forecast to reach US$ 751914.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The production of organic food and beverages requires organic farming and processing, which prohibits the use of synthetic fertilizers and ingredients. Additionally, organic foods cannot contain artificial food additives. The producers of organic foods have been using this belief to market their products and in order to describe the nutritional facts and health benefits of their products to consumers.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increased consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of organic food and beverages has led to the growth of the global organic food and beverage market.

Due to the growing concerns about harmful chemicals used in agriculture and farming and their harmful effects on consumers’ health, the global organic food and beverage market is growing.

The surge in consumer demand for clean-label food and beverage products is forecast to drive the global organic food and beverage industry.

Low shelf life and the high price of organic products may slow down the global market growth for organic food and beverage.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the organic food and beverage market globally. The Organic Trade Association reported that U.S. sales of organic food and non-food items in 2020 reached an all-time high. In 2020, organic sales in the U.S. reached US$ 61.9 billion. The organic food market saw a 13% increase in sales in 2020 and reached US$ 56.5 billion. The trend of health-conscious consumers turning to healthy food consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve their immunity and gut health boosted the demand for the global organic food and beverage market.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period. Organic products are becoming more mainstream due to the health benefits, the increase of disposable income of the consumers, and the improved quality of life in the region, which all contribute to market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global organic food and beverage market are:

WhiteWave Foods Co.

Hain Celestial Group, Incorporated

General Mills Incorporated

United Natural Foods, Incorporated

SpartanNash Company

Amy’s Kitchen, Incorporated

Dean Foods Company

Starbucks Corporation

The Kroger Co.

Whole Foods Market Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global organic food and beverage market segmentation focus on Product Type, Process, Distribution channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Organic Foods and Vegetables

Organic Meat, Fish, and Poultry

Organic Dairy Products

Organic Frozen and Processed Foods

Organic Non-Dairy Beverages

Organic Coffee and Tea

Organic Beer and Wine

Other Organic Food and Beverages

Segmentation based on Process

Processed

Unprocessed

Segmentation based on Distribution channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

