Organic Food and Beverage Market 2022 Report Overview, Consumption by Region, Company Profiles, Value Chain and Sales Analysis to 2030

The global organic food and beverage market size was US$ 215233 million in 2021. The global organic food and beverage market size is forecast to reach US$ 751914.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The production of organic food and beverages requires organic farming and processing, which prohibits the use of synthetic fertilizers and ingredients. Additionally, organic foods cannot contain artificial food additives. The producers of organic foods have been using this belief to market their products and in order to describe the nutritional facts and health benefits of their products to consumers.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Increased consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of organic food and beverages has led to the growth of the global organic food and beverage market.
- Due to the growing concerns about harmful chemicals used in agriculture and farming and their harmful effects on consumers’ health, the global organic food and beverage market is growing.
- The surge in consumer demand for clean-label food and beverage products is forecast to drive the global organic food and beverage industry.
- Low shelf life and the high price of organic products may slow down the global market growth for organic food and beverage.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the organic food and beverage market globally. The Organic Trade Association reported that U.S. sales of organic food and non-food items in 2020 reached an all-time high. In 2020, organic sales in the U.S. reached US$ 61.9 billion. The organic food market saw a 13% increase in sales in 2020 and reached US$ 56.5 billion. The trend of health-conscious consumers turning to healthy food consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve their immunity and gut health boosted the demand for the global organic food and beverage market.
Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period. Organic products are becoming more mainstream due to the health benefits, the increase of disposable income of the consumers, and the improved quality of life in the region, which all contribute to market growth.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global organic food and beverage market are:
- WhiteWave Foods Co.
- Hain Celestial Group, Incorporated
- General Mills Incorporated
- United Natural Foods, Incorporated
- SpartanNash Company
- Amy’s Kitchen, Incorporated
- Dean Foods Company
- Starbucks Corporation
- The Kroger Co.
- Whole Foods Market Incorporated
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global organic food and beverage market segmentation focus on Product Type, Process, Distribution channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
- Organic Foods and Vegetables
- Organic Meat, Fish, and Poultry
- Organic Dairy Products
- Organic Frozen and Processed Foods
- Organic Non-Dairy Beverages
- Organic Coffee and Tea
- Organic Beer and Wine
- Other Organic Food and Beverages
Segmentation based on Process
- Processed
- Unprocessed
Segmentation based on Distribution channel
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Online Sales Channel
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
