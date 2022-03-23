Warehouse Robotics Market 2022 Report Introduction and Overview, Industry Chain Analysis, Segmentation and Regions, Forecast to 2030

The global warehouse robotics size was US$ 4985.2 million in 2021. The global warehouse robotics size is forecast to reach US$ 15,795.0 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Warehouse Robotics is the automation of warehouse processes using robotic systems, software, and automated systems. Warehouse robotics uses these devices to transport materials, perform various tasks, and streamline/automate warehouse processes. Recently, robotics has gained prominence in the supply chain, distribution center, and warehouse management circles, and they continue to play a critical role in warehouse automation. Among the functions warehouse robots perform are Pallet movers, Barcode scanners, Inventory data, Floor cleaners, Pallet builders, Pickers, and Back-office functions. Companies use warehouse robotics to improve order fulfillment and inventory management while staying ahead of the competition. Robotic warehouses save time and resources by retrieving and transporting items throughout the warehouse floor, allowing human workers to focus on more complex tasks, such as packing and shipping orders.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Robots have gained prominence in supply chain, distribution center, and warehouse management circles. They will play a significant role in warehouse automation, which will spur the growth of the warehouse robotics market.
- As e-commerce becomes more competitive, there is a growing demand for automation, which is driving the growth of the global warehouse robotics market.
- The initial higher costs related to training and deployment, lack of awareness, a threat to jobs, and difficulties interacting with robots by some end-users may slow down the growth of the warehouse robotics market.
- A growing level of automation and industrialization will provide lucrative opportunities for the global warehouse robotics market to grow.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies in the global warehouse robotics market had to halt business operations temporarily to comply with new government regulations designed to stop the spread of the disease. The halting of operations directly affects the global warehouse robotics market’s revenue flow. Due to a lack of raw materials and workers, industrial production also ceased during the lockdown. Consequently, a halt to industrial activities and lockdowns for several months have had an effect on the global warehouse robotics market.
Regional Insights
In 2021, Asia-Pacific held a dominant position, and it is forecast to grow rapidly in the forecast period. A number of factors are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market, including the growth of online retail shopping, the number of companies in China developing mobile robots, a high attrition rate of warehouse workers, and active investment by venture capitalists in mobile robotics development. APAC continues to see an increase in investments in robotics deployment in various industries, contributing to its growth.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global warehouse robotics market are:
- ABB Limited
- Fanuc Corporation
- Kuka AG
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- Amazon.com Incorporated
- Yamaha Robotics
- Fetch Robotics, Incorporated
- Locus Robotics
- Omron Corporation
- Honeywell International Incorporated
- Siemens AG
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global warehouse robotics market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Function, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
- Mobile Robots
- Articulated Robots
- Cylindrical Robots
- Parallel Robots
- Cartesian Robots
- SCARA Robots
Segmentation based on Function
- Pick & Place
- Assembling & Dissembling
- Transportation
- Packaging
Segmentation based on End-User
- Food & Beverage
- Electronics & Electrical
- Metal & Machinery
- Automotive
- Pharmaceuticals
- E-Commerce
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
