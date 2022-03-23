Commercial Drones Market 2022 By Trends, Latest Research, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030

The global commercial drones market size was US$ 3.36 billion in 2021. The global commercial drones market size is forecast to reach US$ 22 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC471

Drones are aircraft that can operate remotely from the ground using an embedded program or can fly autonomously with the help of a computer program. Commercial drones are unmanned aerial vehicles designed for commercial purposes, including risk mitigation, resource planning, research & excavation, urban planning, engineering, farming management, tourism, aerial imaging, LiDAR applications, cargo management, weather monitoring, traffic control, green mapping, and other applications. In addition to agriculture and the environment, media & entertainment, energy, government, and others use these applications as business solutions.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The development of location-based services such as e-commerce companies, food delivery services, shopping apps, tourism websites, social networking apps, and so forth is forecast to boost the global market growth.

Satellite imagery as a substitute option and stringent government regulations relating to national security may slow down the global market growth.

Technological advancements such as motion sensors, temperature sensors, 3D mapping software, drones, and others have substantially increased the global market growth opportunities.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Globally, the rapid spread of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the global commercial drone market. It is due to the adoption of strict lockdown measures around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic posed several challenges for the commercial drone industry, including disruptions in the supply chain of raw materials and logistics challenges. In contrast, commercial drones technology manufacturers had to cut expansion and R&D investments to cope with declining revenue and operating performance. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global market growth.

Regional Insights

North America accounts for the majority of market revenue. Globally, the U.S. captured the leading share of the commercial drone market in North America in 2021. Due to the increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies, commercial drones are more precise, accurate, and efficient.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The adoption of commercial drones is on the increase across several Asian nations, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC471

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global commercial drone market are:

AeroVironment, Incorporated

Aeryon Labs Incorporated

Delair

DJI Technology Co., Limited

Insitu Inc.

Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Incorporated

Parrot SA

PrecisionHawk Incorporated

SKYDIO

Yuneec International Co. Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global commercial drones market segmentation focuses on Type, Mode of Operation, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary

Hybrid

Segmentation based on Mode of Operation

Remotely Operated

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

Segmentation based on Application

Agriculture and Environment

Media and Entertainment

Energy

Government

Construction

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC471

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC471

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/