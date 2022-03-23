Precast Construction Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity 2022-2030

The global precast construction market size was US$ 146055 million in 2021. The global precast construction market size is forecast to reach US$ 227,667.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A precast construction technique can manufacture custom components, including columns, slabs, walls, stairs, beams, and more. It is a method of mixing, pouring, or curing concrete and other construction materials in a controlled environment within production units. The prefabricated components are then transported to their final destination and assembled. There are various precast elements in precast construction, including walls, beams, slabs, columns, stairwells, landings, and customized elements that are standardized for strength and durability, as well as structural integrity. The construction of a precast residential building involves designing the building, planning the yard, handling the elements, and transporting them.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing investments in construction and infrastructure projects are driving the global market for precast construction.

A rise in urbanization due to the rising population worldwide is a factor driving the market.

Increased demand for low-cost housing units, increased efficiencies, and productivity from precast methods and rapid construction speed is forecast to drive the market during the forecast period.

Increased government investment in infrastructure, coupled with technological innovations by key players, has created growth opportunities for the market.

Customer doubt over the reliability of precast construction in earthquake-prone regions may slow down the growth of the precast construction market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many precast construction companies to cease operations for a short period in order to comply with new government regulations. As a result, the market’s revenue flow was negatively affected. A shortage of raw materials and labor caused a halt in the manufacture of construction products. Further, companies operating in this sector do not receive any new consignments. Therefore, a stop in construction activities and lockdowns for several months has negatively affected the global precast construction market’s growth.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific accounted for a large portion of the overall precast construction market size in 2021. As a result of the rapid population growth in India, China, Japan, and Indonesia, the construction industry continues to move forward. Furthermore, improvement in lifestyle in the region has led to higher investment in housing plans, which will subsequently lead to promising gains for the precast construction market size during the forecast period. In addition, shorter construction timelines in the region and cost-effective methods are likely to contribute to the size of the business over time. Positive government regulatory policies will also play a major role in driving the overall industry.

The global precast construction market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Construction Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Columns & beams

Walls

Floors & Roofs

Staircases

Girders

Paving Slabs

Others

Segmentation based on Construction Type

Modular

Manufactured homes

Segmentation based on End-User

Residential

Non-residential

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

