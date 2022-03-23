Aircraft Mounts Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview 2022-2030

The global aircraft mounts market size was US$ 622.9 million in 2021. The global aircraft mounts market size is forecast to reach US$ 1184.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The aircraft mount isolates engine vibration and dampens shock in aircraft. The design of engine mounts prevents harmful vibrations from reaching aircraft components. They reduce the magnitude of vibration transmitted from a propeller or powerplant to an aircraft’s frame so passengers can experience better comfort, pilots can have less fatigue, and the aircraft’s structure and systems remain safe from damage caused by vibration. The military aircraft have advanced aircraft mounts to meet the highly demanding endurance, reliability, and performance requirements of their military aerospace environments. The market is introducing new materials and technologies to offer enhanced motion, shock, vibration, and noise control solutions.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increased air traffic, increased demand for new aircraft, and an increase in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) activities are driving the growth of the global aircraft mounts market.

The lack of an efficient supply chain and high material costs may slow down the global market growth.

The increasing need to provide comfort and safety to passengers has boosted the market for aircraft mounts.

The introduction of stringent regulations designed to reduce noise pollution and enhance passenger safety has further developed the trend of integrating high-quality and efficient aircraft mounts into aircraft fleets. This provides lucrative opportunities for manufacturers throughout the world.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic grounded several aircraft, which has a slowdown in the operation of the leading players in the aircraft market. A significant decline in the number of passengers flying has negatively impacted the aircraft mounts market. In most parts of the world, travel bans have halted airline departures and services, hampering aircraft mount market growth. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global market growth.

Regional Insights

In terms of revenue, North America dominates the market. As a result of the increase in aircraft fleet by government and military agencies in the region. Several companies operating in the aircraft mount market have their headquarters in this region. The U.S. is one of the largest manufacturers, operators, and exporters of aircraft carriers in North America. Manufacturers are developing technology in order to meet the evolving needs of end-users, such as safety and comfort. Thus, these factors are driving the market growth in the North America region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global aircraft mounts market are:

Trelleborg AB

GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Limited

Cadence Aerospace

ESCO Technologies Incorporated

Shock Tech, Incorporated

AirLoc Limited

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

RAM Mounts (National Products Inc.)

VMC GROUP

Meeker Aviation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global aircraft mounts market segmentation focuses on Mount Type, Application, Material, Aircraft Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Mount Type

Engine Mounts

Shock Mounts

Pedestal Mounts

Cup Mounts

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Airframe

Engine

Avionics

Others

Segmentation based on Material

Rubber

Steel Alloys

Aluminum Alloys

Others

Segmentation based on Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

General Aviation Aircraft

Segmentation based on End-User

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Replacement

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

