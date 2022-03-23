Aircraft Mounts Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview 2022-2030

The global aircraft mounts market size was US$ 622.9 million in 2021. The global aircraft mounts market size is forecast to reach US$ 1184.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The aircraft mount isolates engine vibration and dampens shock in aircraft. The design of engine mounts prevents harmful vibrations from reaching aircraft components. They reduce the magnitude of vibration transmitted from a propeller or powerplant to an aircraft’s frame so passengers can experience better comfort, pilots can have less fatigue, and the aircraft’s structure and systems remain safe from damage caused by vibration. The military aircraft have advanced aircraft mounts to meet the highly demanding endurance, reliability, and performance requirements of their military aerospace environments. The market is introducing new materials and technologies to offer enhanced motion, shock, vibration, and noise control solutions.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Increased air traffic, increased demand for new aircraft, and an increase in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) activities are driving the growth of the global aircraft mounts market.
- The lack of an efficient supply chain and high material costs may slow down the global market growth.
- The increasing need to provide comfort and safety to passengers has boosted the market for aircraft mounts.
- The introduction of stringent regulations designed to reduce noise pollution and enhance passenger safety has further developed the trend of integrating high-quality and efficient aircraft mounts into aircraft fleets. This provides lucrative opportunities for manufacturers throughout the world.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic grounded several aircraft, which has a slowdown in the operation of the leading players in the aircraft market. A significant decline in the number of passengers flying has negatively impacted the aircraft mounts market. In most parts of the world, travel bans have halted airline departures and services, hampering aircraft mount market growth. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global market growth.
Regional Insights
In terms of revenue, North America dominates the market. As a result of the increase in aircraft fleet by government and military agencies in the region. Several companies operating in the aircraft mount market have their headquarters in this region. The U.S. is one of the largest manufacturers, operators, and exporters of aircraft carriers in North America. Manufacturers are developing technology in order to meet the evolving needs of end-users, such as safety and comfort. Thus, these factors are driving the market growth in the North America region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global aircraft mounts market are:
- Trelleborg AB
- GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Limited
- Cadence Aerospace
- ESCO Technologies Incorporated
- Shock Tech, Incorporated
- AirLoc Limited
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- RAM Mounts (National Products Inc.)
- VMC GROUP
- Meeker Aviation
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global aircraft mounts market segmentation focuses on Mount Type, Application, Material, Aircraft Type, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Mount Type
- Engine Mounts
- Shock Mounts
- Pedestal Mounts
- Cup Mounts
- Others
Segmentation based on Application
- Airframe
- Engine
- Avionics
- Others
Segmentation based on Material
- Rubber
- Steel Alloys
- Aluminum Alloys
- Others
Segmentation based on Aircraft Type
- Commercial Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
- General Aviation Aircraft
Segmentation based on End-User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer
- Replacement
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
