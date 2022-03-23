Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

7 rescued, 1 missing after cargo ship sinks off Taiwan's coast

Crew of Mongolian freighter Prestige abandoned ship after main engine malfunctions

  208
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/23 16:38
Two Indonesian crewmembers rescued after Mongolian cargo ship Prestige sank. (Facebook, Republic of China Air Force photo)

Two Indonesian crewmembers rescued after Mongolian cargo ship Prestige sank. (Facebook, Republic of China Air Force photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven Indonesian crewmembers of Mongolian cargo ship the Prestige have been rescued after the vessel sank off the coast of Taichung Tuesday (March 22), and authorities continue to search for a missing Taiwanese member of the crew.

CNA cited the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) as saying it received an urgent report about a listing ship at 2:38 p.m. on Tuesday. The freighter was located 48 nautical miles southwest of the Port of Taichung, and the crew had abandoned ship after its main engine malfunctioned to avoid the risk of going down with it.

The National Airborne Service Corps said two Black Hawk helicopters were deployed on a search-and-rescue mission, arriving at 4:45 p.m. to hoist up five of the crew, who had been rescued by Japanese freighter the Orchid Ace, and two others from the water. They were flown to the Taichung International Airport and transported to the Wuqi branch of Tungs’ Taichung MetroHarbor Hospital .

CGA vessels arrived at the scene at 6:30 p.m. to search for the Taiwanese crew member, who remains missing at the time of publishing.

The hospital was cited by CNA as saying that the rescued crewmembers were short of breath and had suffered hypothermia and abrasions but were in stable condition.

7 rescued, 1 missing after cargo ship sinks off Taiwan's coast
7 rescued, 1 missing after cargo ship sinks off Taiwan's coast
(Facebook, Republic of China Air Force photo)
cargo ship
freighter
Mongolia
Taichung
Port of Taichung
Coast Guard Administration
National Airborne Service Corps
search and rescue

RELATED ARTICLES

Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
2022/03/21 20:20
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
Taiwan naval cadets enrolled in US Coast Guard Academy
2022/03/20 12:48
University in central Taiwan to offer full scholarships for Ukraine students
University in central Taiwan to offer full scholarships for Ukraine students
2022/03/17 17:38
Beta, New Taipei's 'ace' rescue dog, finds new home
Beta, New Taipei's 'ace' rescue dog, finds new home
2022/03/10 18:40
Woman sentenced to 13 years in central Taiwan for causing her daughter to drown
Woman sentenced to 13 years in central Taiwan for causing her daughter to drown
2022/03/09 19:50

Updated : 2022-03-23 17:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible