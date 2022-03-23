Taiwan’s MSI teams up with AEON Motor on smart rearview mirror

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Micro-Star International Co. (MSI) and AEON Motor have teamed up to develop the Croxera M smart rearview mirror.

The Croxera M can be mounted on all motorcycle and scooter brands, according to MSI. The company said the rearview mirror integrates technology, aesthetics, AI, and cloud-based solutions.

Powered by a vehicle-to-everything communications platform, the Croxera M allows riders to receive safety notifications while riding. The interior of the device is made from threaded and electroplated hollow metal tubing, waterproof wires, and reinforced composite materials that allow for long-term durability in harsh climates, MSI said.

The smart rearview can detect speed cameras and notify riders using a flashing camera icon and light bar. By downloading the Croxera Edge App, riders can customize the color of the light bar at the top of the mirror.

The mirror also comes with Bluetooth 5.2, which offers fast and stable data transfer speeds.

The Croxera M is currently on display at the Smart City Summit & Expo being held in Taipei from March 22-25.



Croxera M booth at Smart City Summit & Expo. (MSI photo)