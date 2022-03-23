Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan launches selection and training process for MQ-9B drone operators

Officers to travel to the US in 2024 to start training

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/23 14:35
Taiwan will send officers to the U.S. in 2024 for training with the MQ-9B drones. (General Atomics photo)

Taiwan will send officers to the U.S. in 2024 for training with the MQ-9B drones. (General Atomics photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Selection and training of officers to operate four MQ-9B drones to be procured from the United States has started, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said Wednesday (March 23).

The United States announced in 2020 it was selling the SeaGuardian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with equipment and training in a package valued at NT$21.7 billion (US$760 million). The drones are slated to arrive in Taiwan in 2025, CNA reported.

Ministry of National Defense officials told legislators Wednesday that the selection process for officers to be trained in operating the UAV’s has started. The group is scheduled to be sent to the U.S. for training in 2024.

The military also recently confirmed that it had requested datalink equipment for the drones to import information into a joint command-and-control system, allowing for a comprehensive overview of all ongoing operations.

As to locally made drones, each service in the military is working on its own projects, the military said. The Navy is training a total of 36 people to manage its drones, the report said.
drones
unmanned aerial vehicle
UAVs
MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones
General Atomics
Chiu Kuo-cheng
Ministry of National Defense
U.S. arms sales

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan monitors Chinese militarization of man-made islands in South China Sea
Taiwan monitors Chinese militarization of man-made islands in South China Sea
2022/03/22 16:20
Taiwan Air Force requests datalink equipment for forthcoming US-made SeaGuardian drones
Taiwan Air Force requests datalink equipment for forthcoming US-made SeaGuardian drones
2022/03/21 16:22
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
2022/03/21 12:23
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 fighter jets, 2 bombers from China
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 fighter jets, 2 bombers from China
2022/03/19 19:37
Two Chinese fighter jets, helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese fighter jets, helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/18 20:40

Updated : 2022-03-23 15:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei