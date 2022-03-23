Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced two local COVID cases on Wednesday (March 23).

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 95 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The two local cases reported that day are both women, one in her teens (case No. 22,322) and another in her 40s (case No. 22,321). Case No. 22,322 is the daughter of a nurse diagnosed with COVID and a resident of Taipei City, while case No. 22,321 lives in New Taipei City and tested positive while visiting a relative in the hospital.

Imported cases

The 95 imported cases include 46 males, 47 females, and two cases under investigation ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Of these, 64 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 31 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Feb. 22 and March 22 from Vietnam (34 cases), the Philippines, the Netherlands, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, the U.S., Singapore, Romania, the U.K., Italy, Canada, Indonesia, Paraguay, and Poland. The country of origin of 27 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 6,794,228 COVID tests, with 6,771,704 coming back negative. Of the 22,188 confirmed cases, 6,614 were imported, 15,520 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 135 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.