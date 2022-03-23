Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases

1 COVID case reported in Taipei, 1 in New Taipei

  212
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/23 14:09
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced two local COVID cases on Wednesday (March 23).

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 95 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The two local cases reported that day are both women, one in her teens (case No. 22,322) and another in her 40s (case No. 22,321). Case No. 22,322 is the daughter of a nurse diagnosed with COVID and a resident of Taipei City, while case No. 22,321 lives in New Taipei City and tested positive while visiting a relative in the hospital.

Imported cases

The 95 imported cases include 46 males, 47 females, and two cases under investigation ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Of these, 64 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 31 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Feb. 22 and March 22 from Vietnam (34 cases), the Philippines, the Netherlands, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, the U.S., Singapore, Romania, the U.K., Italy, Canada, Indonesia, Paraguay, and Poland. The country of origin of 27 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 6,794,228 COVID tests, with 6,771,704 coming back negative. Of the 22,188 confirmed cases, 6,614 were imported, 15,520 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 135 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
Omicron cases
Omicron infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
2022/03/22 14:55
Taipei City Hospital nurse, 2 family members test positive for COVID
Taipei City Hospital nurse, 2 family members test positive for COVID
2022/03/22 12:33
Taiwan reports 5 local COVID cases, 93 imported
Taiwan reports 5 local COVID cases, 93 imported
2022/03/21 14:07
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 91 imported
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 91 imported
2022/03/17 14:16
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases
2022/03/16 14:08

Updated : 2022-03-23 14:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
Taiwan firm donates NT$1 million in drones to Ukraine military
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
The Taiwan Territorial Defense Force needs you
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
4 NT$10 million prizes from November-December receipt lottery still unclaimed
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Bus driver in central Taiwan receives passenger complaint for leaving bus to buy lunch
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Towards a truly terrifying Taiwan Territorial Defense Force
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Bridge collapses in southeast Taiwan after magnitude 6.6 quake
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei
Filipino cyclist killed by drunk driver in New Taipei