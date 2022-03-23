Industrial Valves Market Status, Size, Restraints, Future Trends and Forecast to 2030 | Avcon Controls Private Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Crane Co.

Industrial Valves Market is valued approximately USD 48.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Industrial valves are devices that are highly adopted to manage gases, and liquids, slurries. The flow of liquids or gases can be manage by using industrial valves. This can be performed with the help of pipes and other passageways by opening, closing, and partially obstructing the pipe. These valves contains the main body, a stem, and a seat that are generally created by using different materials such as metals, rubber, polymers, and others to evade the wastage of liquid flowing through the valve. The outbreak of COVID-19 boosts the demand for the valves majorly across the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector. In addition, growing requirements for connected networks to maintain and monitor industrial equipment, as well as increasing initiatives for the development of smart cities are the factor that may bring the upsurge in the market demand across the globe.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw480

For instance, In April 2020, Emerson launched Remote Assistance service capability to help plant operators instantly respond to industrial valve issues by implementing augmented reality (AR) technology. This AR technology utilizes a robust, secure channel certified as ISO 27001-compliant. Thereby, these factors are supporting the market development. However, lack of standardized norms and regulatory framework impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the growing requirements for the replacement of outdated valves, along with the penetration of smart valves is projected to act as a major catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Industrial Valves market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid urbanization in emerging economies like India, Japan, and China, as well as the potential growth of industries such as building & construction, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy & power, and many others. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the growing demand for safety applications, along with the increasing number of R&D activities is surging to the adoption of actuators in the valves for automation would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Valves market across the North American region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AVK Holding A/S

Avcon Controls Private Limited

Schlumberger Limited

Crane Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

Forbes Marshall

IMI plc

Metso Corporation

The Weir Group plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Free Sample Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw480

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

On-off/Isolation

Control

By Material

Steel

Cast Iron

Cryogenic

Alloy Based

By Type

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valves

Check Valves

Diaphragm Valves

Gate Valves

Globe Valves

Plug Valves

Safety Valves

By Size

Up To 1″

1-6″

6-25″

25-50″

50″ and Larger

By End-user Industry

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Building & Construction

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Metals & Mining

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Valves Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Industrial Automation and Equipment market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Industrial Automation and Equipment companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Industrial Automation and Equipment moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, Industrial Automation and Equipment companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Request Full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4804

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/