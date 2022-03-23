Public Safety LTE Market- Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share and Demand Forecast 2022-2030

The global Public Safety LTE market size was US $12.00 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ 70.44 Billion by the end of the year 2027, registering a growth at a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period 2017-2027. Public safety LTE networks are available for public safety and first responders, such as police departments, fire departments, and medical centers. In addition to being government-funded, it is unavailable to other critical communications users. Some of the key examples of public safety LTE networks are FirstNet in the United States, Emergency Service Network (ESN) in the United Kingdom, and SafeNet in South Korea.

Factors Impacting the growth of the Public Safety LTE Market

A large share of the global public safety LTE market accounts for the infrastructure segment, which is forecast to continue dominating in the coming years, thanks to improvements such as higher data transfer rates and better spectral performance.

By providing consulting services relating to LTE technologies, the market can learn about the technologies, which drive the market’s growth.

Several technological advancements are also propelling the public safety LTE market opportunity.

Regional Outlook of the Public Safety LTE Industry

Technology advancements, customer satisfaction, and the need for strong security measures in the region should lead to a huge market share for Europe in this period.

European countries are putting a lot of emphasis on online social security programs that allow video surveillance and photo sharing. As a result, nearly all public safety services in the region are using LTE.

Several European companies are developing new operations and focusing on turning a profit from their research. Companies seek to expand their portfolio beyond public safety by developing a national network of high-quality critical communications solutions. Recent Airbus engagements include a nationwide network communications system, integrated radio communication system, and maintenance systems for the nuclear power plant Paks in Hungary launched in March 2019. Italy and France are also expected to implement plans of this nature, which is contributing to the growth of the public safety LTE market.

Impact of Covid-19

The use of LTE networks for public safety is increasing, and the standard will be a part of more mission-critical communications in the future. Market growth will be driven by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which has increased the need for an efficient and effective communication system from public safety authorities to protect the safety of those impacted by the pandemic.

Major cities are implementing LTE devices to help local authorities. As an example, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited worked closely with the Abu Dhabi Police Department and the city government of Abu Dhabi to deliver its Hytera Public WarningSystem to Abu Dhabi’s mosques.

Aim of the report

The segmentation of the Public Safety LTE market includes- type, infrastructure, services, deployment model, application, and end-users.

Segmentation based on the type

Infrastructure

Services

Segmentation based on infrastructure:

Evolved packet core (EPC)

Evolved UMTS terrestrial radio access network (E-UTRAN)

End-use devices

Segmentation based on services

Consulting services

Maintenance services

Integration services

Other services

Segmentation based on deployment model

Commercial LTE

Private LTE

Hybrid LTE

Others

Segmentation based on application

Disaster management

Emergency medical services

Firefighting services

Law enforcement & border control

Segmentation based on end-users

Industrial

Public safety agencies

Utilities

Transport

Regional Analysis

LAMEA

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Key Competitors

Nokia

Hytera

Motorola Solutions

General Dynamics

Airbus

Cobham Wireless

Harris

Huawei

Bittium

AT&T

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

