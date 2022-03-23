Remote Monitoring and Control Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges | Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE

Remote Monitoring and Control Market is valued approximately USD 23.78 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.47% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Remote monitoring and control systems are designed to control large or intricate facilities. These monitoring and control systems are used in network operations centers, factories, airports, power plants, and spacecraft, with some degree of automation. This system receives data from telemetry streams, sensors, user inputs, and pre-programmed procedures for controlling processes. The growing need for the optimum utilization and efficiency of assets, coupled with the increasing demand for industrial mobility for remotely managing the process industry, and growing industrial automation is significantly fostering the market growth across the globe.

For instance, according to Statista, the global industrial automation market accounted for USD 175 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 265 billion by 2025. However, cyber security risks for the SCADA system impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the growing demand for field instrument integration with the SCADA system is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Remote Monitoring and Control market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry as well as the adoption of novel technologies across various verticals. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing investment for wastewater management and rising inclination towards primary energy consumption would create lucrative growth prospects for the remote monitoring and control market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

General Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Solutions

Field Instruments

By Industry

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Chemicals

Pulp & Paper

Power

Food & Beverages

Water and Wastewater

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Industrial Automation and Equipment market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Industrial Automation and Equipment companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Industrial Automation and Equipment moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, Industrial Automation and Equipment companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

