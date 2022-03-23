Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market Companies, Trends by Types | Buhler AG, Marel, Alfa Laval

Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 62.55 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Food & Beverage Processing Equipment refers to the components, processing machines, and systems used to handle, prepare, cook, store, and package food and food products. This system is widely used in numerous applications, such as bakery and confectionery, meat, seafood and poultry, dairy, and grains. The demand for food and beverage processing equipment is increasing as the population is increasing. For instance: as per the Government of Canada, the population is increasing as of 2017 the data was 3,67,21,223 persons and then 3,80,33,014 persons in year 2020. Furthermore, increase in disposable income is also accelerating the market of food & beverage processing equipment market. Also, increase in demand for equipment which can handle multi operation is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high presence of substitute might impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Food & Beverage Processing Equipment market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share for the food & beverage processing equipment market for the forecasted period. Because product innovation and strategic alliance are the success factors for the region. Developments and the introduction of advanced technologies for food manufacturers. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increase in demand and supply of the food & beverage processing equipment and there is strong presence of distribution network will boost the market growth for the forecasted period.

Major market player included in this report are:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

BAADER Group

Buhler AG

Marel

Alfa Laval

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Krones AG

The Middleby Corporation

JBT Corporation

SPX Flow Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mode of Operation:

Semi-automatic

Automatic

By Type:

Processing

Pre-processing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Industrial Automation and Equipment market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Industrial Automation and Equipment companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Industrial Automation and Equipment moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, Industrial Automation and Equipment companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

