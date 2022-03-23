Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market Companies, Trends by Types | Buhler AG, Marel, Alfa Laval

Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 62.55 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Food & Beverage Processing Equipment refers to the components, processing machines, and systems used to handle, prepare, cook, store, and package food and food products. This system is widely used in numerous applications, such as bakery and confectionery, meat, seafood and poultry, dairy, and grains. The demand for food and beverage processing equipment is increasing as the population is increasing. For instance: as per the Government of Canada, the population is increasing as of 2017 the data was 3,67,21,223 persons and then 3,80,33,014 persons in year 2020. Furthermore, increase in disposable income is also accelerating the market of food & beverage processing equipment market. Also, increase in demand for equipment which can handle multi operation is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high presence of substitute might impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The key regions considered for the global Food & Beverage Processing Equipment market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share for the food & beverage processing equipment market for the forecasted period. Because product innovation and strategic alliance are the success factors for the region. Developments and the introduction of advanced technologies for food manufacturers. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increase in demand and supply of the food & beverage processing equipment and there is strong presence of distribution network will boost the market growth for the forecasted period.
Major market player included in this report are:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
BAADER Group
Buhler AG
Marel
Alfa Laval
Tetra Laval International S.A.
Krones AG
The Middleby Corporation
JBT Corporation
SPX Flow Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Mode of Operation:
Semi-automatic
Automatic
By Type:
Processing
Pre-processing
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
