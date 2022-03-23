Gige Camera Market  Future Growth and Major Key Players 2021 to 2030 | Basler AG, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, JAI

Gige Camera Market is valued approximately USD 1.20 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.30 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Gige Camera is a form of digital cameras in field of industrial image processing. It is a universally applicable digital interface, which provides the potential to produce cameras that can replace analog devices in most of the applications. The increase in development and upgradation in the gige camera market increases the demand for the market. For instance, as per A3 Vision and Imaging Association, GigE Vision was updated from version 2.0 to 2.1 in August of 2018. Version 2.1 now features multi-part transmission. Also, as the government is taking initiatives on the development of transportation infrastructure would create vast opportunity for the gige camera market. However, excessive load because of high speed and high-resolution capabilities will limit the market growth of gige camera market in the forecasted period.

The key regions considered for the global Gige Camera market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region dominates the market of gige camera during the forecasted period. As the presence of key market player in the region will dominate the market growth in year 2021 to 2027. Whereas, Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. As China, Japan and India are the major contributors from this region and exhibits the highest demand for gige camera market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sony Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Basler AG

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

JAI

Point Grey Research Inc.

Toshiba Teli Corporation

Baumer

Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd

Qualitas Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Adimec Advanced Image Systems bv.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Line Scan Cameras

Area Scan Cameras

By Colour Sensor Type:

Monochrome

Colour

By Imaging Technology:

Charge Couple Device (CCD) Technology Based Camera

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Technology Based Camera

Smart Camera

By Application:

Manufacturing- Operations

Non- Manufacturing Operations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Gige Camera Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Industrial Automation and Equipment market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Industrial Automation and Equipment companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Industrial Automation and Equipment moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, Industrial Automation and Equipment companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

