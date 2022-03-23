Gas Phase Filtration Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types | Camfil, Bry-Air, Donaldson Company

Gas Phase Filtration Market is valued approximately USD 1.89 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.55% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Gas-phase filtration is the process of using chemical substances and specialized filter media for eradicating gaseous pollutants from the air. This helps in the elimination of hazardous gaseous elements and purifies air present in the surroundings of the filter. The gas phase filtration is gaining huge popularity across various verticals such as metals & mining, healthcare, food & beverages, utilities, and many others. The growing awareness of the influence of the poor indoor and outdoor air quality on human health, coupled with the rising significance of the filtration of toxic, corrosive, and odor-generating gases across industries are the factors, which are accelerating the market demand across the globe. In addition, rising incidences of deaths owing to air pollution are further supporting the market growth.

For instance, as per the Our World in data org., there are approximately 3.4 million deaths occurring worldwide because of outdoor pollution. However, adverse economic conditions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, constant augmentation of regulations pertaining to decreasing CO2 emissions is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Gas Phase Filtration market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of the leading market players, and the introduction of new power generation stations for meeting the growing needs for energy by various industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as emerging nations such as India and China are exhibiting the high growth of the economy, as well as the creation of manufacturing plants across APAC by several international companies because of the availability of cheap labor and raw materials would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gas Phase Filtration market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Clarcor (Parker Hannifin Corporation)

American Air Filter (AAF) Company

Camfil

Bry-Air

Donaldson Company

Freudenberg

Purafil

Promark Associates

Kinberley-Clark

Circul-Aire

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Packed Bed Filters

Combination Filters

By Media

Activated Carbon

Potassium Permanganate

Blend

By Application

Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control

Odor Control

By Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry

Metals & Mining Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Healthcare Industry

Utilities Industry

Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry

Data Centers

Others (Commercial Buildings, Museums, and Libraries)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Industrial Automation and Equipment market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Industrial Automation and Equipment companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Industrial Automation and Equipment moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, Industrial Automation and Equipment companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

