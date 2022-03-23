Cloud Orchestration Market Insights By Growth, Research Methodology, Emerging Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

The global cloud orchestration market size was US$ 18236.7 million in 2021. The global cloud orchestration market size is forecast to reach US$ 106797.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Cloud orchestration refers to the process of automating the tasks necessary for managing connections and operations of workloads on private and public clouds. Orchestration technologies integrate automated processes and tasks into a workflow to carry out specific business functions. Cloud orchestration tools enforce policies and ensure that processes have the proper permissions to execute or connect to workloads. In the cloud, orchestration tasks include managing services, workloads, and resources, such as provisioning server workloads, configuring storage capacity, and deploying virtual machines (VMs).
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- The rising demand for optimum resource utilization, self-service provisioning, and low-cost setup and automation are the driving forces behind cloud orchestration industry growth.
- Cloud orchestration provides numerous lucrative benefits such as monitoring, alerting, reporting on unexpected conditions, simplifying data integrations, and automatically applying policies for governance and security that are driving the growth of this market.
- Due to the high initial investment costs and involvement of heterogeneous systems, public and private cloud solutions are more challenging to provide, causing difficulties in maintaining operational consistency, which may slow down the growth of the global market.
- The growth of cloud adoption and a rise in business process simplification are forecast to create favorable growth opportunities for the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 impact has prompted all companies and businesses to shift their operations to a remote working environment. As a result of the dire situation, companies began implementing BYOD programs or enterprise-owned equipment. Due to this, the need for cloud orchestration increased in order to provide access to corporate resources to manage and maintain collaboration and integration with integrated communications and teams and maintain productivity. Further, during the COVID, due to WFH policies, the demand for cloud-based solutions and the SaaS model significantly increased. It has positively impacted growth. During the pandemic, cloud orchestration and automation supported remote working and business resilience by removing the dependency on staff availability.
Regional Insights
During the forecast period, North America is forecast to dominate the industry. The U.S. is the dominant region with significant demand for low-cost cloud infrastructure. The industry demand in this region is forecast to be supported by the growing need for optimized process automation over the forecast period.
Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific cloud orchestration market is forecast to exhibit the highest CAGR. In response to the increasing need for advanced resource management systems and shifts in workload. China and India, in particular, are likely to benefit from these factors, which should lead to an increase in industry demand in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global cloud orchestration market are:
- Amazon Web Services, Incorporated
- BMC Software, Incorporated
- Cisco Systems, Incorporated
- DXC Technology Limited
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp
- International Business Machines Corporation
- VMware, Incorporated
- Rackspace Technology, Incorporated
- Oracle Corporation
- FlexiScale Technologies Limited
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global cloud orchestration market segmentation focuses on Service Type, Cloud Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Service Type
- Configuration
- Managed Support
- Portable service
- Others
Segmentation based on Cloud Type
- Private
- Public
- Hybrid
Segmentation based on Organization Size
- Large enterprises
- Small & medium size enterprises
Segmentation based on Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- IT & Telecommunications
- Retail
- Government
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Oil & Gas
- Metals & Mining
- Petrochemicals
- Energy & utilities
- Pulp & Paper
- Agriculture
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
