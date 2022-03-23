Total Station Market Developments, Key Players and Forecast to 2030| Topcon Corporation, Maple International Instrument, Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co.

Total Station Market is valued approximately USD 1.70 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The total station is also known as total station theodolite (TST), is an optical or electrical instrument, which is used for surveying construction and measuring sloping distance. It is highly adopted by the construction industry for various application segments such as mining, agriculture, transportation, utilities, and many others. The total station devices present various advantages such as higher precision, reducing errors, enhanced functionality, etc. The growing demand for the modernized construction plan, rising adoption of the 3D modeling in surveying technology, as well as surging demand for quick and precise measurement across rail applications is fostering market growth across the globe. For instance, in 2020, Hexagon subsidiary Leica Geosystems launched its new Leica Nova TS60. The product is equipped with DynamicLock, facilitating the instrument to lock onto a moving prism, and developed with AutoHeight, supporting consumers to get the instrument’s height with a simple button press.

Thereby, with the help of these associated proficiencies, the TS60 offers the most precise total station for curtailing risks of interruption and unpredicted costs and delays. Thereby, the introduction of novel technologies will propel the product demand of the total station. However, environmental conditions affecting the measurement impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, enhancement in accuracy and enhancement in performance, along with the integration of terrestrial laser scanners is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Total Station market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of smart city developments projects, along with increasing adoption of the total station for highway and roadway management, transportation planning, and forestry management. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the better availability of competent professions, and rising investment by the chief players for the development of the cost-effective techniques would create lucrative growth prospects for the Total Station market across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Suzhou FOIF Co.

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co.

Topcon Corporation

Maple International Instrument

Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co.

Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co.

Hexagon

North Group

Survey Instruments Services

Trimble

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Hardware

Services

By Type

Manual

Robotic

By Application

Construction

Transportation

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Mining

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Total Station Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Construction companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, construction companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

