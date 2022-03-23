Commercial Lending Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast 2022-2030

The global commercial lending market size was US$ 9997 million in 2021. The global commercial lending market size is forecast to reach US$ 30756.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A company borrowing money to cover operating costs, real estate purchases, or equipment purchases is known as commercial lending. Commercial lending also offers short-term loans to long-term real estate loans with repayment terms up to 30 years. Furthermore, a borrower may need to provide collateral to secure a loan. When a loan defaults, the bank has an asset to fall back on. A bank also checks an applicant’s credit score when approving a loan. Nonetheless, it will not be the only criterion to secure loans, as commercial loans are also valuable.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A lower interest rate on commercial loans to businesses and enterprises contributes to the market’s global growth.

The rapid processing of loans and the simple sanctioning process make it a very convenient choice for businesses. Small businesses can also access substantial amounts of money by combining all their funding into a single loan through commercial lending. This is a major factor behind the market’s expansion.

Technological innovation in the commercial lending market will provide major lucrative opportunities for the growth of the commercial lending market in the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

An outbreak of COVID-19 has a significant impact on commercial lending. As most of the businesses went bankrupt, the number of commercial and industrial loans increased. The increased participation of small-business owners in commercial lending also contributed to this development. Due to the increase in commercial loans during the pandemic as firms sought funding, many banks reported financial difficulties. During this pandemic, even previously hesitant internet users have turned to these channels for commercial loans because bank offices have closed and phone lines have jammed. In turn, this has been one of the major growth factors for the global commercial lending market during the global health crisis.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific held dominant in the market in 2021 and is forecast to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Lenders have slowly begun to reopen their doors to provide commercial loans, which is propelling the market growth in this region. Further, rising commercial lending trends among retailers, merchants, restaurants and a surge in smartphone and internet usage among consumers are forecast to drive the regional market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global commercial lending market are:

American Express Company

Credit Suisse

Fundation Group LLC

Fundbox

Funding Circle

Goldman Sachs

Kabbage

LoanBuilder

Merchant Capital

OnDeck

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global commercial lending market segmentation focuses on Type, Enterprise Size, Provider, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Unsecured Lending

Secured Lending

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Size Enterprises

Segmentation based on Provider

Banks

Non-bank financial institution (NBFCs)

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

