Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities 2022-2030

The global vegetarian softgel capsules market size was US$ 552.5 million in 2020. The global vegetarian softgel capsules market size is forecast to reach US$ 842.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Vegetarian softgel capsules are derived from natural plant sources and are free from animal derivatives and genetically modified organisms. They are also gluten-free and contain no modified sugar. The main ingredients are starch, pullulan, and cellulose (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose). In medicine, a softgel capsule is an open-piece capsule that contains a liquid or semisolid substance without air bubbles. Typically, the main components of gelatine films are sorbitol, glycerine, or an identical polyol. Soft gel capsules are generally taken orally, just like case hard capsules. Softgel Capsules come in a variety of shapes, such as the oval, round, oblong, tubs, suppository, and more.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The availability of natural raw materials for the formulation of vegetarian softgel capsules, and the rise in demand for vegetarian softgel capsules owing to their benefits, fuel the growth of the market.

As a result of the specialized raw materials and production processes involved in vegetarian softgel capsules, high manufacturing costs may slow down the global market growth during the forecast period.

Due to a large pool of health-conscious consumers, the pharmaceutical industry is experiencing a surge in innovations for manufacturing softgel capsules. These factors are forecast to provide profitable opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19, the market for vegetarian softgel capsules declined in 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak also disrupted the supply chain in various end-user industries, such as food and beverage, healthcare, and industrial. Accordingly, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the vegetarian softgel capsule market was negative because of the low adoption of vegetarian-based capsules due to disruptions in logistical chains and the easy availability of gelatin-based capsules.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific offers lucrative opportunities for companies operating in the vegetarian softgel capsules market, recording the highest growth rate. The increasing infrastructure of industries, rising disposable incomes, and a well-established presence of domestic companies in the region have all contributed to the region’s development. Additionally, the increase in contract manufacturing within the region provides a great opportunity for new entrants. Further driving the market growth is the rise in personalized medicine expenditures and the adoption of high-tech processing to improve the production of softgel capsules.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global vegetarian softgel capsules market are:

DuPont de Nemours, Incorporated

DCC Plc. (EuroCaps)

Catalent Incorporated

Aenova Group

Sirio Pharma Co. (Ayanda)

Procaps Group

Captek Softgel International, Incorporated

Lyfe Group (Caps Canada)

Best Formulation Incorporated

Robinson Pharma Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global vegetarian softgel capsules market segmentation focuses on Material, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

Starch

Cellulose

Pullulan

Segmentation based on Application

Pharmaceuticals

Health Supplements

Cosmetics

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Stores & Pharmacy

Online Providers

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

