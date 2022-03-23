Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth 2022-2030

The global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market size was US$ 19986.8 million in 2021. The global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market size is forecast to reach US$ 32,105.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

The crushing process involves pressing, pounding, or grinding hard materials into small pieces. Crushing equipment is used to reduce the size of hard wastes and enable easy recycling. In addition, it helps differentiate between pieces of different compositions. The primary purpose of screening is to separate coarse materials. In a final process, it separates the different sizes of material. Cone crushers, horizontal shaft impact crushers, and jaw crushers are the three types of crushers and screeners. In addition, mineral processing equipment falls into four categories: grinding machines, spiral classifiers, magnetic separation, and spiral dewatering. Additionally, mining, foundries, and smelters all use crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Fossil fuels are in short supply, and strict government standards on carbon emission reductions have increased the demand for cost-efficient, and energy-efficient renewable energy sources, such as solar energy, which is driving the global market growth.

The growing urban population is likely to increase the demand for natural resources and oil, which will increase the demand for mineral processing equipment, thus boosting the market.

There is a likelihood that fluctuating raw material prices and strict government regulations and tariffs will slow down the global market growth.

The demand for technologically advanced mining equipment is forecast to lead to lucrative growth opportunities for the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment markets.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Due to construction bans implemented in both developed and developing countries, several companies operating in the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market ceased operations. The halt in production activities negatively affected the businesses revenue that manufactures crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment. Lack of manpower and raw materials also affected the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market. Therefore, these factors have negatively affected the global market.

Regional Insights

In 2021, Asia-Pacific held a dominant position in the industry, and it is forecast to grow at an exceptional rate during the forecast period. Price, quality, and brand image are all factors that drive the demand for this equipment, allowing manufacturers to remain competitive. The industry is also customer-oriented, and manufacturers focus on delivering customized crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment according to customer specifications. An increase in mining-related activities in Asia-Pacific, along with a rise in the demand for crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment for applications such as metal mining, coal mining, and mineral mining, fuels the growth of the crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market are:

Terex Corporation

Sandvik AB

Astec Industries, Incorporated

Kleemann GMBH

Mccloskey International

Metso Corporation

Screen Machine Industries

Caterpillar Incorporated

Eagle Crusher

Rubble Master

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global crushing, screening, and mineral processing equipment market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Mobility, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Crushing & Screening Equipment

Mineral Processing Equipment

Segmentation based on Application

Construction & Plant Modification

Mining

Foundries & Smelters

Others

Segmentation based on Mobility

Stationary

Portable

Mobile

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

